Barcelona Sign Young Talent Jesse Bisiu

Barcelona have embarked on another promising project in the transfer market, bolstering their squad with Belgian youngster Jesse Bisiu. According to AS, the footballer, born in Leuven in 2008, immediately attracted attention by scoring twice against Basel in his latest friendly. Goal.com reports it.

The club’s management had resolved to sign the youngster months ago. Meetings between Dennis te Kloese, who previously worked as Club Brugge’s sporting director, and Barcelona’s scouts proved decisive. Despite many other teams competing for the footballer, the Catalans considered securing his signature their top priority.

Joao Amaral, one of Barcelona sporting director Deco’s closest assistants, personally watched Bisiu in the UEFA Youth League semi-final against Benfica. Although physical problems limited the player’s impact in that match, the club officials’ faith in him did not waver.

Transfer details and financial terms

The Catalan club agreed to pay €8 million for a player whose market value was below €1 million. The scouts saw in him the exceptional potential typical of the wingers produced by the legendary Ajax academy.

According to specialists, Jesse Bisiu has already found his place in the dressing room thanks to his calm nature, high self-confidence without arrogance and friendly attitude. These qualities should make his adaptation to the team considerably easier.

Expectations surrounding Lamine Yamal

AS reporters also discussed the youngster’s future and his relationship with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal . In their view, the two talents, who belong to the same age group, are representatives of the “TikTok generation” and could soon develop a special bond.

In particular, Lamine Yamal is expected to act as a kind of “big brother” to his young teammate, both on and off the pitch. Bisiu’s “X factor”—a combination of rare talent and charisma—is predicted to make him one of Barcelona’s key projects in the coming years.