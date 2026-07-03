Barcelona close to completing the most expensive transfer in women's football history

Spanish club Barcelona is preparing to pull off another sensational transfer in the women's football market. The reigning Champions League winners have intensified negotiations with Manchester City to sign Brazilian forward Kerolin. If completed, this deal will become the most expensive purchase in the Catalans' history. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to reports from ixbt.com and ge, Barcelona has already submitted two official bids to the English club, though Manchester City's management has rejected them so far. Nevertheless, the parties continue to communicate to reach a common agreement. It is known that the 26-year-old player herself is open to a move to Spain, and City is prepared to let her go for a suitable fee.

Record-breaking transfer fee

The second bid submitted by Barcelona was already capable of breaking the club's record. Until now, the Catalans' most expensive signing was England star Keira Walsh. Barcelona purchased her from Manchester City in 2022 for £400,000 (approximately $470,000). At the time, this sum was recorded as a world record for women's football.

However, the financial landscape in women's football has changed dramatically in recent years. Keira Walsh's transfer fee is currently not even in the top twenty most expensive deals in history. The new amount being offered for Kerolin is expected to usher in a new era for Barcelona. Although the exact value of the transfer has not been disclosed, it is said to be significantly higher than Walsh's figure.

Kerolin's achievements at Manchester City

The Brazilian forward joined the English Premier League in January 2025 from the US club North Carolina Courage. She quickly became one of the team's key leaders. Notably, in the 2025-26 season, Kerolin scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists, contributing significantly to Manchester City's title win after a 10-year drought.

Her hat-trick against Chelsea in February remains one of the season's most memorable moments. Despite missing part of the season due to injury, Kerolin's efficiency was surpassed only by stars like Khadija Shaw, Vivianne Miedema, and Alessia Russo.

With several attacking players leaving Barcelona, the club's management sees Kerolin as the ideal replacement. Her dynamic movement on the pitch and ability to decide games in unexpected situations are considered vital for the Catalans. Currently, Barcelona is preparing a third and final offer.