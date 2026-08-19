“He is unrivaled in the world!”: Flick reveals Rodri’s true strength after joining «Barselona»

·3·Sport
“He is unrivaled in the world!”: Flick reveals Rodri’s true strength after joining «Barselona»

The move of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from «Manchester Siti» to Catalonia stunned the entire football world. «Barselona» head coach Hans-Diter Flik personally commented on the super-transfer, enthusiastically explaining what the Spanish midfielder would bring to the team. What qualities of Rodri did the German coach rate so highly?

“We all believed 100 percent”: Flick’s sensational admission

Flik emphasized that signing Rodri was a unique opportunity for the Catalan giants and that the club’s management had not had the slightest doubt about it:

"Bringing him to the team was a huge opportunity for us. That is why we believed in the transfer 100 percent, because he is a fantastic footballer. In my opinion, he is the best defensive midfielder in the world right now. He completely controls the game, helps out in defense, and is flawless in aerial duels as well. Rodri raises the level of every teammate alongside him.", - said Hans-Diter Flik.

Rodri and «Barselona»: Contract details and achievements

Indicator

Player information and deal terms

Player / Age

Rodri (30 years old, defensive midfielder)

Former club

«Manchester Siti» (England)

Contract term

Until 30 June 2030

Highest individual award

Winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or

Official announcement date

18 August

The foundation for a championship in Catalonia

Rodri, who was named the world’s best footballer in 2024, is expected to become the main pillar at the heart of Flik’s tactics. His stability in the defensive midfield area, resilience under pressing and ability to read the game are expected to make «Barselona» a leading favorite not only in La Liga but also in the Champions League.

Do you think Rodri’s transfer can return «Barselona», led by Hans-Diter Flik, to the summit of Europe?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this important news with «Barsa»’s die-hard fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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