Jamal Musiala Speaks About His Diagnosed Neurological Condition

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala addressed fans after alarming incidents during pre-season friendly matches, revealing the truth about his health. The Germany international confirmed that he had been diagnosed with treatable absence seizures after fainting on the pitch twice within four days. The condition caused serious concern in the football world, but the player's statement shed light on the situation. Goal.com reports it.

It emerged that the 23-year-old fell shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's match against Heidenheim. The players on the pitch formed a protective ring around Musiala while doctors provided medical assistance. The incident followed a similar episode during Saturday's friendly against RB Leipzig, when the footballer also left the pitch in a dazed state.

Neurological Diagnosis and Medical Supervision

According to reports from Goal.com and other leading sports outlets, Jamal Musiala addressed fans on social media and explained that the episodes were linked to neurological dysfunction. He stressed that although the seizures may initially appear frightening, they have now become part of his daily life and are being treated.

In his statement, the footballer emphasized that the condition does not pose a long-term threat to his future professional career and that he remains under specialist supervision. Bayern Munich and his loved ones are fully aware of the situation and are providing him with comprehensive support. Musiala said he was satisfied with the quality of his medical care and remained optimistic about the future.

Club Management and Medical Findings

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed in a statement after Tuesday's match that the club's management was fully familiar with the footballer's medical history. Doctors and medical experts have cleared the player to continue playing professional football safely.

Musiala himself also confirmed that he was ready to return to the pitch and continue performing his duties in the team's attacking line. Bayern Munich's coaching staff is also continuing to support him while closely monitoring his condition. Despite these medical issues, the footballer's determination and professional approach have earned high praise from fans.