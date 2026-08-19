EA Sports FC 27 Premier League Player Ratings Revealed

·30·Sport
EA Sports FC 27 Premier League Player Ratings Revealed

EA Sports has launched its traditional Ratings Week and officially unveiled the list of the highest-rated players from the English Premier League in the EA Sports FC 27 video game. The news has sparked heated debate among football and gaming fans worldwide. Compiled each year based on real-life match statistics and performances, these ratings allow fans to assess their favorite players’ abilities ahead of the upcoming season. Goal.com reports on this.

According to ixbt.com, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland topped the division with an overall rating of 91, surpassing all his rivals. The Norwegian goalscorer retained his status as one of the game’s biggest stars with ratings of 92 for shooting, 89 for physicality and 87 for pace. He was followed by Spanish midfielder Rodri, who recently moved from Manchester City to Barcelona, with an overall rating of 90.

The Leaders and the Top Five

Representatives of other top clubs also secured places among the Premier League’s highest-rated players. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes received an overall rating of 89 and stood out with an excellent passing rating of 92. Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel also recorded ratings of 89.

Gabriel, the leader of Arsenal’s defensive line, has a strong defending rating of 91 on his card, highlighting him as one of the most formidable centre-backs in the game. Arsenal and Liverpool players make up a significant share of the highest-rated players. Gunners David Raya, Declan Rice and William Saliba, along with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, all received overall ratings of 88.

Lower-Tier Stars and Competition

Between the top ten and top twenty, experienced players such as Bukayo Saka, Alisson and Ruben Dias were rated 87 overall. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Chelsea duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo lead a group of major stars with ratings of 86.

Other talented players who have attracted the attention of experts and fans were not overlooked. Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, Viktor Gyokeres, Rayan Cherki and Florian Wirtz all received ratings of 86. Granit Xhaka was listed with a rating of 85 as a Sunderland player.

As the official launch of EA Sports FC 27 approaches, the football community continues to debate how fair these numbers are and how they will affect gameplay. Ratings based on real match data have consistently generated huge interest among millions of players.

Erling HaalandEA Sports FC 27Premier LeagueFootball RatingsManchester City
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