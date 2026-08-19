Mourinho Makes Surprising and Astonishing Statement About Kylian Mbappé

·1·Sport
Mourinho Makes Surprising and Astonishing Statement About Kylian Mbappé

One of world football’s most famous coaches, José Mourinho, praised the playing level of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé with words that thrilled fans. What does the French star do in training that amazes the Portuguese manager so much?

“He makes me laugh in training”: Mourinho’s shocking admission

In an interview with the renowned Spanish El Chiringuito José Mourinho openly shared his emotions while describing Mbappé’s unique talent and level on the pitch:

“His potential is simply at a stratospheric level. He is truly incredible! He even makes me laugh in training because he plays far too well,” said José Mourinho.

Kylian Mbappé: Career Peak and Key Facts

Category

Player Profile and Achievements

Player / Age

Kylian Mbappé (27 years old)

Current Club

Real Madrid(Spain)

Transfer History

Joined from PSG as a free agent in summer 2024

International Status

Leader of the France national team and a World Cup star

Mourinho’s Description

“Unparalleled potential at a stratospheric level”

A New Era in Madrid and the Ballon d’Or Race

After joining Los Blancos from the Parisian club as a free agent in summer 2024, Mbappé became the team’s main attacking weapon at the Santiago Bernabéu. His consistently high tempo in training and competitive matches continues to leave Mourinho, one of football’s most demanding coaches and known as The Special One, completely amazed.

Do you think Kylian Mbappé can break Cristiano Ronaldo’shistoric records at Real Madrid, or are the Portuguese legend’s achievements out of reach?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this remarkable admission to Real Madrid and Mbappé fans right away!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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