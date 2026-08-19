Honor Is Preparing the World's First Foldable Phone With a 2-nm Chip

·1·Technology
Honor Is Preparing the World's First Foldable Phone With a 2-nm Chip

A new phase is beginning in the adoption of advanced technologies in the smartphone market. According to ixbt.com, Honor plans to equip its first large-format foldable smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. If this information is confirmed, the device will become the world's first foldable gadget with a 2-nm monolithic chip, fundamentally changing the competitive landscape in this segment. Ixbt.com reports this.

Based on information shared by influential industry insider SmartPikachu, Honor is currently the only company actively testing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip in a large-format foldable device. Qualcomm is expected to officially unveil this next-generation processor at the traditional Snapdragon Summit 2026 event next month.

Advanced Technological Capabilities

The new processor is planned to be manufactured using the advanced 2-nm process, which should deliver significantly higher performance and energy efficiency compared with 3-nm solutions. Experts believe this technological leap is especially important for foldable smartphones, as they constantly face additional demands related to battery capacity and heat dissipation.

According to preliminary information, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro will feature an updated eight-core Oryon architecture operating in a 2+3+3 configuration. The device is also expected to be equipped with an Adreno 850 graphics accelerator supporting AI Frame Fusion technology. This should ensure high performance in mobile gaming and artificial intelligence tasks.

Record Results in AnTuTu Tests

System capabilities are determined not only by architecture but also by memory capacity. The chip will be fully compatible with next-generation LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage formats. This will further increase data processing speeds and take the user experience to a new level.

According to preliminary AnTuTu test results, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor achieved an impressive score of nearly 4.83 million points. If Honor can successfully implement this level of power in its large-format foldable smartphone, the company will have serious grounds to claim absolute leadership among devices in this category.

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