Elon Musk Disagreed With Goldman Sachs’ Space Economy Forecast

The gap between financial forecasts and real industry trends regarding the future of the global space economy is widening. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the global space industry is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. However, SpaceX founder Elon Musk called these estimates overly conservative, emphasizing that future figures would be much higher. According to Ixbt.com the report states .

According to Ixbt.com, financial institutions attribute the space market’s rapid growth to several key factors, including lower launch costs, increased private investment and expanded access to financing on public markets. Funding directed toward the industry is already reaching record levels.

Investment Flows and Financial Market Dynamics

In recent years, growing interest in the space sector has been reflected directly in financial indicators. More than $55 billion was invested in the sector during 2025, while investments reached $36 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone. This rapid growth shows that investors are becoming increasingly confident in future technologies.

Nevertheless, Elon Musk considered the Goldman Sachs forecast far too low. Responding briefly to the bank’s $1.8 trillion estimate, the SpaceX chief said the market would be “many times” larger. Experts believe the billionaire’s confidence is based on technological breakthroughs and the introduction of new business models.

Key Drivers of Future Growth

According to Elon Musk and other industry experts, several fundamental factors will drive the space economy’s rapid expansion:

The adoption of reusable rockets and a sharp reduction in logistics costs;

Massive satellite constellations providing global internet and communications services;

Space data centers designed to process data in orbit;

A significant expansion of private companies’ commercial activities in Earth orbit.

The development of these areas is expected to take not only the aerospace industry but also the entire global technology market to a new level. The growing role of private capital and innovative solutions will undoubtedly transform humanity’s presence in space over the next decade.