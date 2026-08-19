Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Makes Sensational Election Call

A statement that sent shockwaves through Ukraine’s political elite has emerged: Mykhailo Fedorov, who recently left the post of Defense Minister, openly called for creating a mechanism to elect the country’s leadership even during wartime. What is the former minister really seeking by raising the issue of a transfer of power under martial law and sharply criticizing personnel policy?

“What if the war lasts another three years?”: Fedorov’s key question

In a video address on August 18, Mykhailo Fedorov said it was dangerous to tie Ukrainian democracy indefinitely to the end of the war. In his view, this would effectively leave the Kremlin determining when elections could be held:

"If the war continues for another one, two, or three years, will Russia have the right to decide when Ukrainians can elect their own government? I am convinced that it will not. Democracy must not become Russia’s hostage!" said Mykhailo Fedorov.

Although Fedorov acknowledged that voting would be extremely difficult for troops at the front, millions of refugees, and residents of border regions, he stressed that Ukraine could accomplish seemingly impossible tasks and that an appropriate legal mechanism had to be developed.

Fedorov’s statement and sharp changes in Ukrainian politics

Direction Problems and criticism Fedorov’s position / Details Election issue Elections are banned under martial law Create a secure election mechanism even if the war continues Personnel policy The risk of “personal loyalty” replacing professionalism Performance and ability should become the main criteria for appointments Reasons for resignation Disagreements with the General Staff (dispute with Oleksandr Syrskyi) Left the ministry in July 2026; Syrskyi was also dismissed and replaced by Mykhailo Drapatyi Next step Presidential ambitions have not been disclosed The biggest election-related political call by a senior official since 2022

“Not personal loyalty, but professionalism”: A heavy blow to the government system

Reuters The agency noted that the former defense minister’s statement was not only about elections but also constituted a serious attack on Ukraine’s system of governance and personnel policy.

"It is extremely dangerous for the state when society begins to believe that, when appointing someone to a particular position, the main criterion is not the candidate’s professionalism, results, and ability to transform the country, but personal loyalty to the system," said Mykhailo Fedorov.

Although Fedorov has not yet openly announced plans to participate in future presidential elections, his sharp statements suggest that a new opposition force and a powerful political leader may be emerging on Ukraine’s political scene.

Do you think holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine while the war continues would be the right decision, or would it weaken the situation at the front?

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