HarmonyOS 6 installed on more than 80 million devices

Huawei’s latest development, the HarmonyOS 6 operating system, has reached a major milestone in the global technology market, successfully being installed on more than 80 million gadgets. According to ixbt.com, the platform is making rapid progress toward becoming a key rival to Android and iOS while increasing its user base at a record pace. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

According to the data, Huawei’s operating system is currently active on more than 80.12 million devices. Its growing popularity is also clearly reflected in its adoption rate: nearly one million new devices joined the ecosystem in just the past six days.

Based on the statistics, more than 170,000 new devices are being activated with this operating system every day worldwide. Such steady and rapid growth gives the Chinese giant an ambitious opportunity to reach the milestone of 100 million devices by the end of this year.

Ecosystem expansion and new capabilities

Huawei is pursuing a wide-ranging strategy to develop its mobile platform. By producing modern smartphones across various price segments and expanding the range of devices powered by its proprietary OS, the company is significantly strengthening its position in the market.

The new version of HarmonyOS 6 offers users a thoroughly redesigned interface, advanced features based on artificial intelligence technologies, and major improvements in security. The software’s overall performance has also been significantly optimized, ensuring stable operation.

Future plans and prospects

For Huawei, the next major milestone is expected to be the launch of HarmonyOS 7. According to expert forecasts, the next-generation system will debut next month alongside the presentation of the Mate 90 smartphone series.

If the new platform maintains its current growth rate, it is expected to become more than just an alternative solution, evolving into a fully-fledged alternative and independent replacement for the two major mobile operating systems that dominate the global market.