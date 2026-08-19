Steve McManaman Gives His Opinion on Real Madrid and José Mourinho

After Real Madrid ended the last two seasons without major trophies, the football community is showing great interest in the tasks facing José Mourinho, the experienced coach who has returned to the club. In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman shared his thoughts on the difficult choice between substance and style confronting the Spanish giants. According to him, the Portuguese coach is expected to win by any means necessary. This is what Goal.com reports .

Although President Florentino Pérez's legendary Galácticos policy is no longer as much of a priority as before, a squad full of stars has still been assembled in the Spanish capital. Clear results and trophies are expected from this team, built through major spending and investment, every year. In particular, the club's goal is to take domestic supremacy away from its main rival, Barcelona.

A Star-Studded Squad and New Challenges

French forward Kylian Mbappé was expected to join Real Madrid in 2024 and win prestigious trophies such as the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. Despite scoring 86 goals so far and winning two European Golden Shoes, he has yet to achieve another major success with the team. Meanwhile, Vinícius Júnior signed a new contract with the club after brief transfer rumours, while Jude Bellingham produced his best performances for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Against this backdrop, the €140 million transfer of talented Ivorian teenager Yan Diomandé, who joined the club, is also noteworthy. This star-studded collective has been tasked with establishing dominance over its fierce rivals. José Mourinho returned to the Santiago Bernabéu 13 years after his previous spell at the Madrid club ended, specifically to fulfil this mission.

Is Results Over Style?

When a Goal.com correspondent asked Steve McManaman how free the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was from the pressure to play attractive football following recent failures at home and in international competition, he responded in his characteristic manner. He recalled that although Fabio Capello won the Spanish championship, he was booed by supporters for securing narrow 1–0 victories in almost every match.

According to McManaman, results always come first for clubs at Real Madrid's level: "I think there is a slight difference when you talk about Real Madrid. They have to become a team that is harder to beat, runs tirelessly and works incredibly hard. Even if you are having a bad game, you have to keep running and help your teammates." These factors were emphasised as the club's fundamental requirements.