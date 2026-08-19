Uzbekistan’s Taekwondo Athletes Reach the Podium on the First Day of the Asian President’s Cup

The prestigious World Taekwondo President's Cup – Asia international tournament has begun in Lahore, Pakistan. Featuring the continent’s strongest athletes, the opening day was highly productive and fiercely contested for Uzbekistan’s national team. In which weight classes did our representatives win continental medals?

First-day results: 4 important medals won

In intense bouts on the mats in Lahore, Uzbekistan’s taekwondo athletes demonstrated great skill and secured four medals for the team on the opening day: three silver and one bronze.

Our national team members successfully reached the finals and semifinals, earning places on the podium against leading Asian opponents.

World Taekwondo President’s Cup in Lahore: First-day medalists

Weight class Athlete Medal won Category -74 kg Najmiddin Qosimhojiyev Silver Men -62 kg Diyora Azizova Silver Women +73 kg Svetlana Saidova Silver Women (heavyweight) +87 kg Marat Mavlonov Bronze Men (super-heavyweight)

Even more intense bouts ahead

Over the next few days, more promising members of Uzbekistan’s national team will take to the mats, aiming for gold medals and valuable ranking points. The successful start has also given the team a strong foundation to move into the leading positions in the overall standings.

How many gold medals do you think our national team can win by the end of the tournament in Lahore?

Leave your predictions in the comments and share this good news with Uzbek sports fans right away!