Lamine Yamal equals Jay-Jay Okocha's 28-year record

·42·Sport
Lamine Yamal equals Jay-Jay Okocha's 28-year record

Spain's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal is recording historic dribbling statistics at the 2026 World Cup.

The Barcelona player has matched the highest number of dribbling attempts by any player in the last 28 years.

12 dribbling attempts per 90 minutes

According to Opta, Lamine Yamal is attempting an average of 12 dribbles per 90 minutes of play at the current World Cup.

This is the highest figure recorded since the 1998 tournament.

In that tournament, Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha achieved the exact same result.

Only those who played more than 200 minutes were considered

The analysis accounts for players who have spent at least 200 minutes on the pitch.

Thus, Yamal achieved this historic mark not just in a short burst, but through consistent play throughout the World Cup.

Five successful dribbles against Austria

Spain convincingly defeated Austria 3-0 in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

In this match, Lamine Yamal successfully dribbled past his opponents five times and was named Man of the Match.

One of Spain's main weapons

Yamal's speed, technique, and courage in one-on-one situations are becoming one of the most dangerous aspects of Spain's attack.

The 18-year-old is not only helping his team at the 2026 World Cup but is also setting personal records that will go down in football history.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaWorld Cup 2026Jay-Jay OkochaFootball Records
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Scaloni warns about Cape Verde: "Mistakes will not be forgiven"Scaloni warns about Cape Verde: "Mistakes will not be forgiven"Today, 17:00Napoli Begin New Era with AllegriNapoli Begin New Era with AllegriToday, 16:57Napoli Appoint Massimiliano Allegri as New Head CoachNapoli Appoint Massimiliano Allegri as New Head CoachToday, 16:18Arsenal and Viktor Gyokeres: Stefan Schwarz on the Swedish striker's futureArsenal and Viktor Gyokeres: Stefan Schwarz on the Swedish striker's futureToday, 16:12Tottenham waive Joao Palhinha transfer: Portuguese star returns to BayernTottenham waive Joao Palhinha transfer: Portuguese star returns to BayernToday, 15:32Cristiano Ronaldo makes history again: A unique 25-goal recordCristiano Ronaldo makes history again: A unique 25-goal recordToday, 15:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan