Lamine Yamal equals Jay-Jay Okocha's 28-year record

Spain's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal is recording historic dribbling statistics at the 2026 World Cup.

The Barcelona player has matched the highest number of dribbling attempts by any player in the last 28 years.

12 dribbling attempts per 90 minutes

According to Opta, Lamine Yamal is attempting an average of 12 dribbles per 90 minutes of play at the current World Cup.

This is the highest figure recorded since the 1998 tournament.

In that tournament, Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha achieved the exact same result.

Only those who played more than 200 minutes were considered

The analysis accounts for players who have spent at least 200 minutes on the pitch.

Thus, Yamal achieved this historic mark not just in a short burst, but through consistent play throughout the World Cup.

Five successful dribbles against Austria

Spain convincingly defeated Austria 3-0 in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

In this match, Lamine Yamal successfully dribbled past his opponents five times and was named Man of the Match.

One of Spain's main weapons

Yamal's speed, technique, and courage in one-on-one situations are becoming one of the most dangerous aspects of Spain's attack.

The 18-year-old is not only helping his team at the 2026 World Cup but is also setting personal records that will go down in football history.