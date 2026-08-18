Vivo X500 Smartphone to Feature 90-Watt Charging and Satellite Communication

·0·Technology
Vivo X500 Smartphone to Feature 90-Watt Charging and Satellite Communication

A new Vivo smartphone has been certified by China’s 3C regulator, sparking considerable interest in the mobile market. According to ixbt.com, the gadget listed under model number V2602A is believed to belong to the anticipated Vivo X500 lineup, which is expected to be unveiled in China in September this year. Ixbt.com reports .

Earlier, the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max models from the same series also obtained similar official certifications. The latest certification process effectively confirmed the device’s technical capabilities, including support for 90-watt wired charging. It also revealed support for the n79 frequency band and BeiDou satellite communication.

Design and Exterior Changes

The base Vivo X500 model is expected to differ significantly in appearance from its Pro versions. While the more expensive models are rumored to feature a large, prominent circular camera module in the center of the rear panel, the base version may move this modular system to the top-left corner.

The device is expected to feature a flat 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. In terms of performance, the smartphone is expected to use a processor from the Dimensity 9000 series. According to reports, the Pro models may be equipped with a 2-nanometer Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, while the base version could use a somewhat different 3-nanometer platform.

Battery Capacity and Camera Capabilities

One of the mobile device’s key advantages will be its impressive battery. The device is expected to feature a battery with an approximate capacity of 7500 mAh. Users will also have access to 90-watt wired and 40-watt wireless charging.

The main camera system will also offer advanced specifications. In particular, it will rely on a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 1/1.28-inch format. The overall camera setup will also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

All new devices in the Vivo X500 series are expected to run Android 17 out of the box and feature the proprietary OriginOS 7 user interface.

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