Christopher Nkunku Expected to Leave AC Milan

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Christopher Nkunku Expected to Leave AC Milan

French striker Christopher Nkunku is now certain to leave the Italian club during the summer transfer window. According to Goal.com, the player is close to continuing his career elsewhere because he is not part of head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans, and intense negotiations over his transfer have begun. Goal.com reports .

Last summer, AC Milan agreed to pay €37 million plus €5 million in bonuses to sign the player. However, after failing to achieve the expected results and with some contractual bonuses not being triggered, the Italian club is trying to avoid financial losses.

Transfer Fee and Club Conditions

According to the source, Milan would prefer to earn at least €30 million from the player’s transfer or approve a €22.6 million paid loan deal with a purchase obligation or option. Although such demands initially appeared unrealistic in the current market, the club has indicated in recent hours that it is also open to a loan with a purchase option.

Nkunku was not included in the squad for the friendly match against Manchester United in Poland. It was also revealed that he left Milanello on Friday for personal reasons and subsequently began training individually.

Interested Clubs and Future Plans

Several serious contenders are currently competing for the French striker. His former club RB Leipzig has begun actively working to bring him back, and the German club is considered the leading candidate.

Meanwhile, negotiations have also taken place between Milan and Turkish club Galatasaray in light of the latest developments surrounding Rafael Leão’s transfer. Contacts on the matter are expected to intensify in the coming hours. Reports in the media have also suggested that Roma and Manchester United could join the transfer race.

It is worth recalling that Christopher Nkunku dazzled with his performances at RB Leipzig before joining Chelsea in 2023. The possibility of the player returning to Germany is considered high, but the final decision will be known after official negotiations in the coming days.

AC MilanChristopher NkunkuRB LeipzigTransfersSerie A
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