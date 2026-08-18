Manuel Akanji backs John Stones to succeed at Inter

·2·Sport
Manuel Akanji backs John Stones to succeed at Inter

According to Goal.com, Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji strongly believes that his former teammate John Stones can enjoy a successful spell in Italy’s Serie A. Although moving from the Premier League to Serie A requires tactical adjustments, the experienced defender has no doubt that Stones will quickly adapt to the environment at his new club. This was reported by Goal.com.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manuel Akanji praised the Englishman’s qualities. According to him, there will be no problems with physical preparation, as players arriving from the Premier League are already well equipped in that regard. However, adapting to the tactical demands, particularly to Cristian Chivu’s defensive system, may take some time.

An introduction and an unexpected coincidence

The paths of the two footballers have crossed once again, having previously played together at Manchester City. Interestingly, shortly before the transfer was officially announced, their families happened to meet at a holiday resort in Ibiza. Akanji recalled the incident with pleasure.

“Everything happened unexpectedly. A few hours before the transfer was confirmed, my wife and I happened to run into his wife in Ibiza. Given our friendship and the fact that we had previously gone on holiday together, it was a very interesting coincidence,” the Swiss footballer said.

Adapting at Inter

Manuel Akanji is currently personally helping John Stones become familiar with Italian football culture and his new team as quickly as possible. He said that he has been acting as an interpreter, showing him around the city and even visiting local restaurants together.

Stones made an impression from his first games for his new team, scoring in a friendly against Real Betis. Akanji stressed that he can handle any role and will quickly find his place in the squad.

Competition and Champions League ambitions

Inter have significantly strengthened their defensive line. The return of Benjamin Pavard from his loan spell at Marseille has increased competition within the squad. Akanji noted that such healthy competition will be an important factor in achieving success not only in the Italian league but also in the Champions League.

“We have at least two excellent players for every position. A strong defence and a deep squad give us the opportunity to compete on the European stage as well. The high level of competition in training helps all of us improve,” the footballer concluded.

InterJohn StonesManuel AkanjiSerie AFootball
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