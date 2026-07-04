UFA reveals all details regarding World Cup 2026 tickets

The Uzbekistan Football Association has provided a detailed statement on how tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches were sold and how many seats were allocated for national team fans.

It was reported that a total of 14,073 tickets were allocated for the Uzbekistan national team's group stage matches. Of these, 8,064 were purchased directly by Uzbek fans via the FIFA platform.

Tickets were sold in several stages

According to the UFA statement, FIFA conducted the ticket sales for the World Cup 2026 matches in several stages through official online platforms.

The initial sales phase following the draw took place from December 12, 2025, to January 13, 2026.

During this period, football fans applied to purchase tickets for the matches of their choice.

Winners were determined by random selection

Ticket holders among the applicants were determined in February 2026 through FIFA's random selection system — the Random Selection Draw.

Payments for tickets were automatically deducted from the bank cards of the selected fans.

Additionally, from March to June 2026, opportunities were created to purchase additional tickets directly via FIFA's official ticketing platform and the On Location Hospitality system for VIP clients.

Opportunity provided to all citizens

UFA emphasized that at all stages of ticket sales, any citizen of any country could apply for or purchase available tickets for matches involving their favorite team through official platforms.

That is, ticket sales were not limited to citizens of the participating countries.

At least 8% of seats for each team's fans

According to FIFA regulations, fans supporting a participating team as a group are entitled to purchase at least 8% of the total seats put on sale at the stadium.

This rule does not depend on the fan's citizenship.

Thus:

8% of the stadium capacity for one team's fans;

another 8% for the second team's fans;

a total of 16% for the fans of the two competing national teams;

the remaining 84% for all other football enthusiasts

were put on general sale.

What were the ticket prices?

Ticket prices for the Uzbekistan national team's group stage matches were set by FIFA.

Prices:

from 140 USD;

up to 700 USD;

and 60 USD for a limited number of specific seats.

14,073 tickets allocated to Uzbekistan fans

A total of 14,073 tickets, primarily from the sectors behind the goals, were allocated for organized support of the national team in the group stage matches.

From this quota:

8,064 tickets were purchased directly from FIFA by Uzbek fans;

6,009 tickets were allocated for pre-orders from various organizations and groups.

Who received the 6,009 tickets?

Tickets allocated for pre-orders were provided to the following organizations and groups:

Uzbekistan Football Association;

Ministry of Sport;

National Olympic Committee;

Uzbekistan Futsal Association;

Uzbekistan Professional Football League;

Uzbekistan Footballers' Union;

regional football associations;

professional football clubs;

players and their family members;

centralized fan groups;

sports organizations;

government agencies;

sponsors;

the Mahalla USA organization on behalf of compatriots in the USA.

According to UFA, these tickets were provided at the price set by FIFA without any additional service fees.

Tickets can be transferred to another person

In accordance with FIFA rules, ticket holders can electronically send purchased tickets to another person via the official mobile app.

Additionally, reselling tickets through FIFA's official Resale Platform is permitted.

UFA cannot prohibit resale

The Uzbekistan Football Association reminded that the right to transfer and resell tickets is established in the FIFA regulations.

Therefore, UFA stated that it does not have the authority to prohibit or restrict the resale of purchased tickets.

The statement specifically emphasized that the sale of World Cup 2026 tickets was carried out based on FIFA's official rules and platforms.