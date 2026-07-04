Lisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe Injury

·7·Sport
Lisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe Injury

Lisandro Martinez, the leading defender of Manchester United and the Argentina national team, has spoken openly about the difficult periods when his footballing future was in doubt. The player revealed that due to prolonged injuries and mental depression, he seriously considered ending his professional career. This was reported by Goal.com report .

The 28-year-old centre-back suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament knee injury during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The injury sidelined him for a long period, and the rehabilitation process proved far more complicated than expected. According to the player, it was during that time that he felt mentally exhausted and was on the verge of walking away from professional football entirely.

Family Happiness and Mental Recovery

Martinez emphasized that the birth of his daughter Aurora was the most important turning point in his life. He admitted that if his child had not been born during that difficult period, he might not be playing on the pitch today. The birth of his daughter gave him not only new motivation but also the mental strength needed to recover from a severe injury.

"When I think about what happened with my injury, I want to cry. If my daughter hadn't been born at the time I got injured, I don't know whether I'd be playing here today. But today I scored a goal at the World Cup," the player shared his feelings after the match between Argentina and Cape Verde.

Lisandro Martinez's wife Muri Lopez Benitez also wrote on social media that the birth of their child was incredibly important for the family. According to her, Aurora brought new meaning to their lives and helped the player regain his self-confidence. This process involved not only physical training but also mental peace and mutual love.

Return to the Pitch and New Triumphs

Currently, Lisandro Martinez is returning to his best sporting form. In an important match held in Miami as part of the Argentina national team, he not only performed confidently in defence but also scored a goal and provided an assist. This once again proved that he is irreplaceable not only for Manchester United but also for the national team.

For Uzbek football fans, Martinez's return to the pitch is also a joyous occasion, as he earned the nickname "The Butcher" for his combative character and is considered one of the world's strongest defenders. His story can serve as a true inspiration for many injured athletes.

In conclusion, this crisis period in Lisandro Martinez's career was left behind thanks to the support of his family. Now he is ready to showcase his highest level in the new season for Manchester United and help his team win trophies.

Lisandro MartinezManchester UnitedArgentinaFootballInjury
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