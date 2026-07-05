Atletico Madrid Preparing Final Offer for Morten Hjulmand Transfer

Spanish club Atletico Madrid is close to taking a decisive step in the transfer of Sporting Lisbon captain Morten Hjulmand. After a previous €35 million bid for the Danish midfielder was rejected, the Madrid side decided to improve their financial terms. This transfer remains the main priority for Diego Simeone in the current summer transfer window. Goal.com reports this.

According to A Bola, Atletico Madrid's management is returning to the negotiating table to meet Sporting's demands. The initial offer consisted of a guaranteed €30 million payment and €5 million in bonuses, but the Portuguese club deemed this sum insufficient. Now, the "Mattress Makers" aim to increase the transfer fee and finalize the deal within a few days.

Sporting's Demands and Negotiation Details

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has taken a firm stance in negotiations. The club's management is demanding a fixed fee of at least €40 million for Hjulmand. In addition, the inclusion of additional bonuses in the contract, payable based on the player's future performance, is a mandatory condition. Atletico Madrid has reportedly expressed readiness to agree to these terms.

Currently, all parties — Sporting, Atletico, and the player himself — are in favor of accelerating the process. The goal is to formalize all documents before July 11, when the Sporting squad departs for a training camp in Algarve. Diego Simeone wants to integrate the new player into the team's tactical scheme as quickly as possible.

Morten Hjulmand became a true leader of the team shortly after joining Sporting from Italian club Lecce. His discipline on the pitch, tackling ability, and leadership qualities earned him the captain's armband. The Danish footballer felt his time in Lisbon was coming to an end and has already said goodbye to his teammates and coaching staff.

In fact, the player's departure was considered last year, but the club did not let him go then. Specifically, even when interest was shown by Manchester United for 2025, Sporting kept their captain. However, the management promised Hjulmand that they would not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrived this summer.

According to Goal.com, the 26-year-old footballer is fully ready to take a new step in his career and test himself in the Spanish championship. If the parties reach an agreement, this transfer is expected to significantly strengthen Atletico Madrid's midfield.