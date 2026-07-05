Erbutayev's first strikes break his Kazakh opponent's jaw

The coach of Kazakh fighter Odiljon Sandibekov, Miramgali Akmoldinov, explained why the fight against Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Erbutayev at the IBA Nomad 15 tournament ended in the first round.

The expert stated that a clear plan had been set before the fight, but Sandibekov made a mistake in the opening seconds, leading to severe consequences.

The plan was to play it safe in the first minute

Akmoldinov emphasized that the team had studied Erbutayev's fighting style well and planned to play it safe during the first minute.

“First and foremost, our goal was to get through the first minute safely. Knowing the opponent's style well, we prepared for that scenario,” the coach said.

During the preparation process, a sparring partner with a similar build and physical attributes to Erbutayev was also involved.

“We were managing everything in training,” he added.

The mistake in the first seconds proved decisive

According to the coach, the main mistake of Sandibekov, known by the nickname “Ados,” was being too stiff right from the start of the fight.

Taking advantage of this, “Abi” — Abdumalik Erbutayev — prepared his first attack freely and landed a series of powerful strikes.

“Odiljon was very stiff in the first seconds. Erbutayev, meanwhile, prepared himself freely for the first attack,” said Akmoldinov.

Sandibekov's jaw is broken

Akmoldinov revealed that the first series of strikes caused a serious injury to his student.

“Odiljon’s jaw was fractured from the very first series of strikes. Subsequent blows only worsened the situation,” the coach said.

After that, Sandibekov was unable to continue the fight.

Erbutayev wins by knockout in the first round

The welterweight bout was scheduled for three rounds. However, the clash did not last long.

Abdumalik Erbutayev knocked out his opponent in the first round and secured a convincing victory.

Thus, the Uzbek fighter's rapid and powerful attack rendered the pre-planned strategy useless within seconds.