Real Madrid ready to spend 223 million euros for Michael Olise: Upamecano's response

·145·Sport
Real Madrid ready to spend 223 million euros for Michael Olise: Upamecano's response

Real Madrid is close to completing another sensational deal in the transfer market. Reports that the Spanish giants are prepared to offer a record 223 million euros for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise have sparked major discussions in the football world. If this transfer goes through, it could become one of the most expensive deals in football history. This is reported by Goal.com .

Transfer rumors are intensifying against the backdrop of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and international tournaments. According to information from SPORT, the "Royal Club" is ready to spare no expense to sign the 24-year-old French talent. However, the player's teammate and compatriot Dayot Upamecano has reacted sharply to these reports.

Upamecano: "He is not going anywhere"

While at the France national team camp, Dayot Upamecano attempted to put an end to the rumors surrounding Michael Olise during a press conference. The Bayern defender expressed confidence that his teammate will remain at the Munich club. "He is staying here, he is not going anywhere!" the defender replied briefly and concisely.

Although it is being denied at the player level, the Real Madrid board sees Olise as a key component of their future attacking line. Olise's growth in recent years and his creativity on the pitch have impressed Madrid's scouts. In particular, his ability to cut inside from the right wing is expected to further strengthen the team's play.

Former striker Louis Saha also shared his thoughts on Olise in an interview with GOAL. According to him, while the mentioned 223 million euro sum is insanely high, the player's talent is worth it. Saha called Olise's rapid rise from Crystal Palace level to becoming a target for world giants an amazing success story.

"These are truly crazy numbers," says Saha. "But I think Michael deserves such recognition. What he has done in a year or two is simply incredible. He has stunned everyone with his unique style, and now the world's biggest clubs are chasing him."

For now, the Bayern board is in no hurry to consider official offers for Olise. For the Munich side, he is an important figure in the team's new project. However, a record-breaking financial offer from a club like Real Madrid would naturally make any team think. As the transfer window opens, this issue will undoubtedly remain at the center of the football world's attention.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseTransferFootball
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