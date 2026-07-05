Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I would have received five red cards"

Zlatan Ibrahimović praised the composure of the French players during their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Paraguay.

The former Swedish striker believes that despite the intense nature of the match, the French showed great mental strength by not falling for their opponents' provocations.

"The French stayed calm"

Ibrahimović noted that the Paraguayan players displayed a physical and provocative style of play throughout the match.

"If I had been on the pitch in that game, I probably would have received four or five red cards. But the French players stayed calm, kept smiling, and didn't fall for the provocations," he said on FOX Sports.

In his opinion, the best response to such a situation is to focus on the result rather than emotions.

Mbappé scored the only goal

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for France.

The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé from a penalty. The France captain capitalized on his opportunity to lead his team to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal opponent: Morocco

Didier Deschamps' side will face the Morocco national team in the next round.

The winner of this clash will secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals. For France, the calmness and discipline shown against Paraguay could once again prove to be their key weapon.