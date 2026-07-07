PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye attracts interest from Premier League clubs

·31·Sport
PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye attracts interest from Premier League clubs

After young Paris Saint-Germain talent Ibrahim Mbaye expressed his desire to leave Paris during the summer transfer window, several top English Premier League clubs have entered the race to sign him. The 18-year-old winger does not see his future in the star-studded squad under Luis Enrique, but rather in another team where he can secure regular playing time. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Mbaye caught the eye of scouts worldwide with his brilliant performance for the Senegal national team at the 2026 World Cup. His goal in the opening match against France, where he came off the bench and outpaced Theo Hernandez, etched his name into history. At 18 years and 143 days old, he became the youngest goalscorer in Senegal's history and the youngest African player to score in a World Cup.

Interest from English clubs

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham and Aston Villa are showing serious interest in the player's transfer. The London club believes Mbaye's speed and aggressive attacking style are well-suited to the demands of the Premier League. However, Birmingham-based Aston Villa is currently acting more decisively in this regard.

Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, aims to strengthen its squad with young and promising players. Mbaye's technical abilities and international experience could serve the Birmingham side perfectly. Although PSG is trying to retain its academy graduate, the player himself is leaning towards a departure.

Currently, Ibrahim Mbaye's contract with the Parisian club runs until June 2028. Nevertheless, the high competition in PSG's attacking line and the constant signing of new stars limit the young player's chances of breaking into the starting XI. After the World Cup in North America, Mbaye proved he can perform at a high level and no longer wants to remain on the bench.

According to reports, the player's inner circle prefers him to stay and develop in Paris, but Mbaye himself is ready for new challenges. This transfer window is expected to be difficult for the PSG board, as they risk losing one of their most talented "titis" (academy graduates). Goal.com also confirms that the probability of the player moving to the Premier League is high.

PSGIbrahim MbayeTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
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