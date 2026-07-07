Follow the USA vs Belgium match with us

·55·Sport
Follow the USA vs Belgium match with us

In the Round of 16 of the World Cup, the national teams of the USA and Belgium will face each other. This match Zamin.uz will be broadcast via live text commentary on the website.

The game kicks off at 05:00 in Seattle. Throughout the broadcast, we will provide real-time updates on every goal, dangerous chance, shot, substitution, and referee decision.

The chances for both sides are rated closely before the match. The USA is given a 38% probability of winning, while Belgium has a 34% chance. The probability of a draw is 28%.

Football fans can follow all the key events of the match live via Zamin.uz .

USABelgiumLive CoverageRound of 16Football
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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