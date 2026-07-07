Woman deceived by fake “Serkan Bolat” loses 460 million soums

·0·World
Woman deceived by fake “Serkan Bolat” loses 460 million soums

A woman living in Krasnodar, Russia, became a victim of a fraudster who introduced himself as the famous Turkish actor Kerem Bursin. By building trust through photos and videos created with artificial intelligence, the criminal swindled her out of more than 3 million rubles, which is approximately 460 million soums.

According to reports, the incident took place in 2024. A Nigerian citizen met the woman via a messenger app and introduced himself as the famous actor Kerem Bursin from the series “Sen çal kapımı” (You Knock on My Door). He managed to gain her trust by sending photos and videos created using artificial intelligence technologies.

After some time of correspondence, the fraudster came up with various excuses. He asked the woman to transfer money several times, citing security issues, the need to keep his identity secret, and the necessity to cover expenses related to processing migration documents and traveling to Russia.

As a result, the victim transferred a total of more than 3 million rubles to the fraudster. Later, realizing she had been deceived, she contacted law enforcement agencies.

During the investigation, it was determined that the fraud was committed by a Nigerian citizen. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 3.5 years in prison.

Experts emphasize the need to avoid trusting unknown accounts writing on behalf of celebrities, to treat any request related to money transfers with suspicion, and to be extra cautious at a time when photos and videos created with the help of artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly common.

Kerem BürsinKrasnodarRussiaSerkan Bolat
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