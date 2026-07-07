Nasaf defeats Uzbekistan U23 team

·37·Sport
Nasaf defeats Uzbekistan U23 team

The Uzbekistan U23 national team played a friendly match against Nasaf. In a hard-fought contest, Ruziqul Berdiyev's side secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Bobur Abduholiqov in the first half.

The only goal was scored in the 31st minute

Nasaf opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the match. Nasaf striker Bobur Abduholiqov capitalized on the opportunity to score the winning goal for his team.

In the remaining minutes, the Uzbekistan U23 representatives tried to equalize, but the Nasaf defense held on to the result.

Friendly match result

Uzbekistan U23 — Nasaf 0:1

Goal: Bobur Abduholiqov, 31st minute.

Uzbekistan U23 starting lineup

Maksim Murkayev, Dilshod Murtazoyev, Giyosjon Rizaqulov, Quvonch Khushvaqtov, Saidxon Hamidov, Ruziboy Fayzullayev, Ollobergan Karimov, Ravshan Khayrullayev, Saidumarxon Saidnurullayev, Nurlan Ibraimov, Amirbek Saidov.

Substitutes

Qudratov, Rahimov, Abdullayev, Tursunmuhammadov, Ahmadjonov, Abdunabiyev, Hoshimov, Anvarov, Shodiboyev and Rayimqulov.

The friendly match served as an important test for the coaching staff to evaluate the players' physical condition and tactical capabilities. Nasaf clinched the win with a single goal.

NasafUzbekistan U23FootballFriendly MatchBobur Abduholiqov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lothar Matthäus heavily criticizes Neymar: Brazil star puts self-interest above the teamLothar Matthäus heavily criticizes Neymar: Brazil star puts self-interest above the teamToday, 02:52Premier League giants enter the race for PSG star Bradley BarcolaPremier League giants enter the race for PSG star Bradley BarcolaToday, 02:36Mikel Merino sends Spain to the quarter-finals: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal defeatedMikel Merino sends Spain to the quarter-finals: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal defeatedToday, 02:31Follow the USA vs Belgium match with usFollow the USA vs Belgium match with usToday, 02:27The final chord for Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal bids farewell to the 2026 World CupThe final chord for Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal bids farewell to the 2026 World CupToday, 02:17Portugal vs Spain: Player RatingsPortugal vs Spain: Player RatingsToday, 02:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan