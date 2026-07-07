Nasaf defeats Uzbekistan U23 team

The Uzbekistan U23 national team played a friendly match against Nasaf. In a hard-fought contest, Ruziqul Berdiyev's side secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Bobur Abduholiqov in the first half.

The only goal was scored in the 31st minute

Nasaf opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the match. Nasaf striker Bobur Abduholiqov capitalized on the opportunity to score the winning goal for his team.

In the remaining minutes, the Uzbekistan U23 representatives tried to equalize, but the Nasaf defense held on to the result.

Friendly match result

Uzbekistan U23 — Nasaf 0:1

Goal: Bobur Abduholiqov, 31st minute.

Uzbekistan U23 starting lineup

Maksim Murkayev, Dilshod Murtazoyev, Giyosjon Rizaqulov, Quvonch Khushvaqtov, Saidxon Hamidov, Ruziboy Fayzullayev, Ollobergan Karimov, Ravshan Khayrullayev, Saidumarxon Saidnurullayev, Nurlan Ibraimov, Amirbek Saidov.

Substitutes

Qudratov, Rahimov, Abdullayev, Tursunmuhammadov, Ahmadjonov, Abdunabiyev, Hoshimov, Anvarov, Shodiboyev and Rayimqulov.

The friendly match served as an important test for the coaching staff to evaluate the players' physical condition and tactical capabilities. Nasaf clinched the win with a single goal.