Portugal vs Spain: Player Ratings

Following Spain's victory over Portugal, the Flashscore portal rated the match participants. The highest performance on the pitch was recorded by Rodri. The Spanish midfielder received the highest rating of the match with 8.3 points.

After Rodri, Lamine Yamal scored 7.7 points. Unai Simón was given 7.5, Dani Olmo 7.4, and Pedro Porro 7.1. Ferran Torres, despite coming off the bench, was rated at 7.3 points.

Full ratings for Spain:

• Unai Simón — 7.5

• Pedro Porro — 7.1

• Pau Cubarsí — 6.3

• Aymeric Laporte — 6.4

• Marc Cucurella — 6.5

• Rodri — 8.3

• Álex Baena — 6.7

• Pedri — 6.6

• Lamine Yamal — 7.7

• Dani Olmo — 7.4

• Mikel Oyarzabal — 6.4

• Ferran Torres — 7.3

Mikel Merino, who decided the fate of the game, came on in the 85th minute. He scored in the 90+1st minute to send Spain to the next round.

For Portugal, goalkeeper Diogo Costa recorded the best result. He received 7.1 points. Central defenders Renato Veiga and Rúben Dias were given 6.8 points each.

Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was rated 6.4. The same rating was given to João Félix and João Cancelo. Bruno Fernandes received 6.7 points.

Portugal player ratings:

• Diogo Costa — 7.1

• Nuno Mendes — 6.6

• Renato Veiga — 6.8

• Rúben Dias — 6.8

• João Cancelo — 6.4

• João Neves — 6.5

• Vitinha — 5.6

• Pedro Neto — 5.7

• Bruno Fernandes — 6.7

• João Félix — 6.4

• Cristiano Ronaldo — 6.4

• Nélson Semedo — 6.0

• Rafael Leão — 6.7

• Diogo Dalot — 6.4

The lowest score in the Portugal squad went to Vitinha. He received 5.6 points, while Pedro Neto's rating was 5.7.