In the marquee matchup of the World Cup Round of 16, Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 to advance in the tournament. The match was decided by a lone goal from Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, who came off the bench. This victory not only sends 'La Roja' to the next round but could also mark the final World Cup appearance for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Goal.com.

The game began with the expected cautious approach. Spain looked to control the tempo from the opening minutes. Mikel Oyarzabal had a golden opportunity to open the scoring, but his shot went just wide of the post. Additionally, young talent Lamine Yamal cut inside in his signature style to fire a shot, but Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa showed his class to neutralize the threat.

Portugal's defensive display and Ronaldo's quiet night

Portugal managed to stifle Spain's attacking potential through disciplined defending. Lamine Yamal, in particular, was closely marked by opposing defenders, which negatively impacted Spain's creativity. In turn, Spanish defenders left almost no space for the attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com analysis, Ronaldo remained isolated from dangerous situations throughout the match.

The second half was a rather dull affair. Although Spain held a significant advantage in possession, they struggled to break down Portugal's compact defense. In an effort to change the game, Luis de la Fuente brought on players like Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino in the 85th minute. This tactical decision completely altered the fate of the match.

The decisive strike and the super-sub factor

In the 91st minute, Mikel Merino connected with a delivery from Ferran Torres to fire a precise shot into the net. Diogo Costa was helpless in this situation, and Spain snatched a dramatic victory. Merino has recently become a true 'super-sub' for the national team, and his ability to score in crucial moments is serving as one of Spain's main weapons.

This defeat means the tournament is over for Portugal. It is highly likely that this was the final World Cup of 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo's career. His participation in major tournaments may now be limited to European Championships, but his dream of the global trophy remains unfulfilled.

While this may not have been the most aesthetically pleasing game for Spain, it is of huge importance in terms of results. The team demonstrated defensive stability and the ability to capitalize on chances at the right moment. They now await their quarter-final opponents, while Mikel Merino has further strengthened his claim for a starting spot.