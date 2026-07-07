Spain defeated Portugal in the final minutes

·321·Sport
Spain defeated Portugal in the final minutes

In the World Cup Round of 16, Spain defeated Portugal 1-0. The only goal of the match, held at the Dallas stadium in Arlington, was scored by Mikel Merino in the 90+1st minute. Both sides struggled to break the deadlock for a long time, but Spain increased the pressure late in the game to secure the decisive result.

Throughout the match, Spain controlled the ball more and looked more active in attack. The team took 15 shots at the Portuguese goal, 6 of which were on target. Portugal attempted 9 shots, with 3 on target.

Spain also held the advantage in ball possession. Luis de la Fuente's team controlled the ball for 56 percent of the time, while Portugal's figure was 44 percent.

Spanish players completed 522 passes with 91 percent accuracy. Portugal made 434 passes, with 85 percent reaching their destination.

In the match, Portugal committed 9 fouls, and Spain committed 13. Portuguese players received 2 yellow cards, while one player was cautioned for Spain. No red cards were recorded.

Spain dominated corner kicks with a 7-3 score. The number of offsides was 2 for Portugal and 1 for Spain.

Thus, Mikel Merino's stoppage-time goal sent Spain to the next round. Portugal has ended its participation in the tournament.

PortugalSpainMikel MerinoWorld CupArlingtonRound of 16
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