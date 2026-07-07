Spain sends Ronaldo home

·89·Sport
Spain sends Ronaldo home

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was eliminated from the World Cup after a 0-1 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. The match was decided by a 90+1st-minute goal from Mikel Merino.

Ronaldo started the match and played the full 90 minutes. He took 3 shots at the opponent's goal, with 2 on target and one missing the frame.

The Portuguese forward touched the ball three times inside the penalty area. His expected goals (xG) stood at 0.28, and his shot quality was 0.87. However, Ronaldo could not convert his chances into a goal.

He completed 10 out of 12 attempted passes. In the final third, 4 out of 5 passes reached their target. Ronaldo also provided one key pass.

He won two out of three duels. Ronaldo cleared the ball from a dangerous area once and made one interception. He received a match rating of 6.4.

Portugal held the score until the final minutes but could not respond to Merino's late goal. As a result, Ronaldo and his team bid farewell to the tournament.

PortugalSpainCristiano RonaldoMikel MerinoWorld CupRound of 16
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