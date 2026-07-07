Premier League giants enter the race for PSG star Bradley Barcola

·31·Sport
Premier League giants enter the race for PSG star Bradley Barcola

As the transfer window heats up in the European football market, two Premier League giants — Liverpool and Arsenal — have begun a serious battle for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. The talented French player has been catching the attention of experts not only in Ligue 1 but across the continent with his technical skill and speed. Although PSG is known for not letting their stars go easily, the financial power of English clubs and the player's interest in new challenges are increasing the likelihood of a transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano stated on his YouTube channel that the 21-year-old forward has become a primary transfer target for one of the English clubs. Although the PSG management wants to keep young talents in the team, it is said that the situation in Paris could change. This opens the way for top Premier League clubs to come forward with significant offers.

Arsenal and Liverpool's plans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta aims to further strengthen the team's attacking line, particularly the wings. Barcola is being considered as a candidate to create worthy competition for players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, for the "Gunners," the Frenchman currently remains a backup option. If the London club fails to secure their primary target, Morgan Rogers, they will shift their focus to Barcola.

Liverpool is also actively participating in this race. The team plans to rejuvenate its squad and increase attacking potency under their new manager. Barcola's ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations fits perfectly with the high-intensity playing style of the "Anfield" side. Scouts from Merseyside have been monitoring Barcola's development for a long time.

Bradley Barcola proved himself in the Paris club's squad last season and also received a call-up to the French national team. His versatility, being able to play on both wings and in the center of the attack, makes him even more attractive to top clubs. PSG is expected to demand at least 70-80 million euros for the player.

Transfer consequences and competition

If this transfer goes through, it could significantly impact the balance of power in the Premier League. For Liverpool, it would be an important step against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding Mohamed Salah's future, while for Arsenal, it would provide squad depth in the title race. Both clubs continue their strategy of investing in young and promising players.

Although no official offers have been sent yet, negotiations are ongoing behind the scenes. More concrete information regarding Barcola's future is expected to emerge in the coming weeks. For its part, PSG may also offer a new contract to keep the player.

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