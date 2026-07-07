Redmi Turbo 5 series sets a record: Over 2 million smartphones sold in six months

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has managed to create a real buzz in the market with its Turbo 5 series smartphones. According to new data, this series has gained the trust of millions of users in a short time since its release, becoming one of the company's most successful projects. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, as of the end of the 26th week of 2026 (June 22–28), the total sales volume of the Redmi Turbo 5 series exceeded 2.004 million units. Notably, it took only six months for the devices to reach this milestone. This figure demonstrates the brand's solid position despite the intense competition in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Technical capabilities and success factors

The Redmi Turbo 5 series was first introduced in January 2026. The series includes two main models: the standard Redmi Turbo 5 and the more powerful Redmi Turbo 5 Max. Both smartphones are considered among the best choices for users in terms of performance-to-price ratio.

Technically, the devices feature quite advanced specifications. Specifically, the base Redmi Turbo 5 model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. Its "big brother," the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, is equipped with the even more powerful Dimensity 9500s processor. These chips ensure that the smartphones operate at high speeds not only in daily tasks but also in demanding games and complex applications.

Redmi brand products traditionally enjoy high demand in the Uzbekistan smartphone market as well. The global success of the Turbo 5 series is also interesting for local buyers, as these models stand out for their affordability and flagship-like features. Such high sales figures will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the brand's plans for software updates and service improvements.

The report also disclosed sales figures for the Redmi K90 line, demonstrating the overall growth trend of the Xiaomi ecosystem. Experts believe the success of the Redmi Turbo 5 series is linked to the growing popularity of MediaTek platforms and the increasing user demand for high-performance mid-range devices.

Sales figures for this series are expected to grow further by the end of the year. Currently, the company is working on introducing new colors and memory configurations to solidify this success, which could further expand the customer base.