Salah speaks out after Argentina: Egypt captain shares his perspective

·60·Sport
Salah speaks out after Argentina: Egypt captain shares his perspective

Egypt national team captain Mohamed Salah has expressed his views regarding the controversies following the match against Argentina in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the African representative leading 2-0, they ultimately lost 2-3 and were eliminated from the tournament. Following the match, intense discussions emerged surrounding the refereeing, Ziko's sharp comments, and Egypt's heartbreaking defeat.

"It is very difficult to accept"

Salah stated that this defeat was hard for Egypt to accept, as the team held a two-goal lead during the match.

"It is very difficult to accept because we were leading 2-0. We thought we had full control of the game," Salah said.

In his view, the reactions after the final whistle were driven primarily by emotion.

Salah defended Ziko

After the match, Egyptian footballer Mostafa Ziko expressed sharp views regarding the refereeing.

Salah emphasized that his words should not be taken as a lack of respect toward Messi or FIFA.

"Ziko never intended to disrespect Messi or FIFA. He simply took the events following the final whistle very hard," he said.

"I don't believe Egypt was robbed"

Salah also touched upon the refereeing issue, taking a position that many did not expect.

He stated that he does not believe the Egyptian national team was "robbed."

"Personally, I do not believe the Egyptian national team was 'robbed.' The referee made decisions like any other official, but I don't believe the refereeing alone decided the fate of the game," Salah said.

Expressed pride in Egypt

Despite the defeat, the Egyptian national team fought until the end against the reigning world champions.

Salah spoke highly of his teammates' efforts, stating that nothing more could have been asked of them.

"I am proud of this team. We fought together until the last minute; you cannot ask for more than that," he emphasized.

Congratulations to Messi and Argentina

Mohamed Salah congratulated Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team after the match.

"I congratulate Messi and the Argentine national team. I hope they reach the end of the tournament," the Egyptian star said.

Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Egypt concludes its 2026 World Cup journey with a heartbreaking yet character-filled performance.

Mohamed SalahArgentinaEgyptLionel MessiFIFA
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