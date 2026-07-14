Aston Villa puts an end to transfer rumors between Emiliano Martinez and Juventus

·2·Sport
Aston Villa puts an end to transfer rumors between Emiliano Martinez and Juventus

English club Aston Villa has firmly denied reports regarding the potential move of their star goalkeeper and Argentina international Emiliano Martinez to Italy. In recent weeks, rumors suggesting that Juventus of Turin were looking to sign the experienced shot-stopper had been widely discussed in European sports media. However, the Birmingham club's management has officially stated that they have no intention of letting their leader go. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, Aston Villa's director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, emphasized that the 33-year-old goalkeeper is a central figure in Unai Emery's project. According to him, Martinez's role in the club's plans for the upcoming season is irreplaceable, and no negotiations regarding his transfer are taking place. This statement brought the expected relief to the club's fans.

The club's firm stance

In an explanation to 365Scores, Vidagany stated that the future of the goalkeeper, known as "Dibu," is secure. "He is staying with us, and we have no intention of selling him this summer. The team needs his dedication and vast experience. He is a very important asset for our project next season," the club official added. With this, the Aston Villa board attempted to put an end to all speculation in the transfer market.

It should be noted that Sky Italia had previously reported that Martinez had reached an agreement with Juventus on a three-year contract until 2029. It was even claimed that the former Arsenal keeper was willing to accept a salary reduction to move to Turin. However, Aston Villa stated that this information is inaccurate and does not reflect the club's official position.

The importance of Martinez to the team

Emiliano Martinez is considered one of the highest-rated goalkeepers not only at Aston Villa but in world football. His status as a World Cup winner with Argentina and his multiple awards as the best goalkeeper have further enhanced his reputation. For the Birmingham side, retaining a player of this caliber is crucial for achieving their goals in the Champions League and domestic competitions next season.

Juventus, for its part, continues to search for a new goalkeeper. The Turin side aims to restore its dominance in Serie A by rejuvenating the squad and attracting experienced leaders. However, the "not for sale" sign placed by Aston Villa may force the Italian giants to consider other options. For now, Martinez appears ready to stay in Birmingham and achieve success under Unai Emery.

Aston VillaEmiliano MartinezJuventusTransferFootball
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