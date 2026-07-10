Lamine Yamal dreams of facing Argentina and Lionel Messi in the World Cup final

Spanish national team young star Lamine Yamal has shared his future dreams. The Barcelona academy graduate aims to face reigning champions Argentina in the World Cup final and swap jerseys with football legend Lionel Messi. For this young talent, such a meeting is not just the pinnacle of sport, but a symbol of personal respect. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Yamal spoke about his main goals for the tournament. He emphasized that the most important task for the Spanish national team is to win the prestigious trophy. However, when it comes to personal desires, the young winger did not hide that he dreams of a final match against Argentina. According to Goal.com, Lamine Yamal considers competing against Lionel Messi on the pitch to be one of the most exciting moments of his career.

Historical records and new milestones

Lamine Yamal is already leaving an indelible mark on the history of Spanish football. He is expected to become the first Spanish player to start three knockout stage matches in a World Cup before turning 19. This statistic demonstrates how important the young talent is not only at the club level but also on the international stage.

During the conversation, Yamal also touched upon the tournament's revelations. In his opinion, Morocco national team member Ismael Saibari has become the competition's most unexpected hero. Saibari, who transferred from PSV to Bayern Munich, caught everyone's attention by scoring in three consecutive matches. Due to his Moroccan heritage, Yamal follows the team's success with special interest.

A difficult path to the final

To reach the dream final, Spain must first overcome a serious obstacle in the quarter-finals. They will face Belgium, who have been unbeaten for 18 games. This match, to be held at the Los Angeles stadium, is expected to be one of the most intense of the tournament. For Spain, this encounter will be a real test to prove their championship ambitions.

On the other hand, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, continues on its path. With a 12-game winning streak, the Albiceleste will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals. If both teams continue to defeat their opponents, football fans could witness the historic final between Spain and Argentina that Yamal dreams of.

Lamine Yamal's bold statements show his self-confidence. For the young star, seen as the successor to a great player like Lionel Messi, meeting the legend on the same pitch could mark the beginning of a new era. Football fans are watching this young talent's games with great interest, as such confrontations are a rare phenomenon in the football world.