Price war in the microchip market: TSMC raises prices, Rapidus attracts customers

·20·Technology
Price war in the microchip market: TSMC raises prices, Rapidus attracts customers

TSMC, the absolute leader in the semiconductor industry, is planning to significantly increase the prices of its products. This decision could lead to higher costs for smartphones, computers, and AI devices in the global technology market. However, Rapidus, a newcomer to the Japanese market, aims to capitalize on this situation by luring the giant's customers with significantly lower prices. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, TSMC plans to increase the price of its most advanced 3-nm silicon wafers by 15% in the second half of 2026. This process is expected to continue in 2027, with prices rising by another 5-10%. It is worth noting that the company has already warned its customers about price hikes for products manufactured using 4-nm and 5-nm processes starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Japan's ambitious plans

Against the backdrop of TSMC's regular price hikes, Japan's Rapidus is entering the field with an aggressive pricing policy. The company plans to sell wafers based on the 2-nm process at a much lower price than what TSMC offers. Currently, Rapidus intends to set a price of 3-3.5 million yen (approximately $18,500 to $21,500) per wafer.

For comparison, TSMC is expected to charge around $30,000 for its 2-nm wafers. This means the Japanese manufacturer's product will be nearly $10,000 cheaper than its competitor's. Such a large difference could force major tech brands to rethink their supply chains.

Currently, Rapidus is in negotiations with over 60 companies. Notably, most of these potential clients are international corporations outside of Japan. The company is fighting not only for price but also for technological leadership: it plans to launch an even more advanced 1.4-nm process by 2029.

A new force in the industry

Rapidus is not just a startup, but a coalition of Japan's industrial giants. Founded in 2022, the company is backed by the following major entities:

  • SoftBank
  • Sony
  • Toyota
  • Denso
  • Kioxia
  • Mitsubishi UFJ
  • NEC
  • NTT
Headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, this alliance aims to restore Japan's former influence in the semiconductor market. If Rapidus fulfills its promises and delivers high-quality, affordable chips, it will significantly impact the strategies of giants like Apple, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm. For consumer markets, this could lead to the stabilization of gadget prices in the future.

TSMCRapidusTechnologyMicrochipsJapan
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