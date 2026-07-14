11 Billion Dollar Island Being Built in Abu Dhabi

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11 Billion Dollar Island Being Built in Abu Dhabi

A massive project aimed at supporting physical and mental well-being, Fahid Island, is being built in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Scheduled for full completion in 2029, this modern complex will feature over 6,000 residential units. This was reported by CNN .

The project, valued at $10.9 billion, is being implemented by the Abu Dhabi government-owned company Aldar Development . Emma McCree Breen, the company's vice president, noted that every architectural solution and infrastructure element on the island has been designed based on the principle of positively impacting human health.

Green spaces and a healthy lifestyle

Modern high-rise hotels and a sandy beach located by the sea.

According to experts, abundant green spaces and a pedestrian-friendly environment positively influence human health and mental state. For this reason, a 10-kilometer-long Berm Park will run through the center of Fahid Island, featuring jogging tracks, cycling paths, and recreational areas.

Spanning a total area of 2.7 million square meters, the island will offer various types of housing, ranging from modern apartments to ultra-luxurious villas. Aldar company data indicates that housing prices will start at $517,000 and reach up to $2 million.

Another unique aspect of the project is that over 70 percent of the roads within the island will be shaded, allowing residents to walk comfortably across the island even during the hot seasons. The area will also include retail shops, beach clubs, water sports centers, and recreational facilities.

Education and international recognition

A view of high-rise buildings by the sea, a sandy beach, and blue water.

In September 2028, a branch of the famous United Kingdomprivate school King's College School Wimbledon will open on the island. It will be the first educational institution in the world to be accredited by the US-based Fitwel healthy building certification system.

Fahid Island itself has received the highest three-star rating under this international system, becoming the first project in the world to achieve this result. The certification process considered key criteria such as physical activity, healthy eating, mental health support, and disease prevention.

"Many people think that having a gym or a SPA center in a building is enough for health. In reality, health is about creating an environment that helps people make the right and healthy decisions every day," said Emma McCree Breen.

Previously, a $27 billion project called The Spine was reported in Egypt. This new city is planned to cover over 2 million square meters and include 165 residential, business, and commercial towers.

Abu DhabiFahid IslandReal EstateWellnessAldar Development
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