Ruben Amorim wants to bring Ederson to Milan: Manchester United transfer collapses

·3·Sport
Ruben Amorim wants to bring Ederson to Milan: Manchester United transfer collapses

Italian club Milan has begun strengthening its squad under new head coach Ruben Amorim. It has been revealed that the "Rossoneri" are aiming to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson. This transfer move emerged after negotiations with Manchester United stalled in the final stages, according to Goal.com reports.

The 27-year-old Brazilian footballer was long expected to move to the English Premier League. However, according to Goal.com, Ederson's deal with Manchester United unexpectedly collapsed. Despite the player having already undergone a medical examination, the parties failed to reach an agreement in the final stages.

Ruben Amorim's "dream" player

Milan's new manager, Ruben Amorim, considers Ederson the ideal candidate to occupy a central role in his tactical schemes. The Portuguese specialist sees the player, who has adapted to Serie A and is showing consistent performance, as the team's new anchor.

According to Calciomercato, the Milan management has already contacted Atalanta and begun exploring transfer terms. Amorim has instructed the club to focus on players with experience in the Italian league as he reshapes the squad.

Transfer fee and negotiation process

Currently, the Bergamo club is demanding at least 50 million euros for their leader. Although Atalanta is known as a club that does not yield easily in negotiations, Ederson's contract situation could work in Milan's favor. The player's current contract runs until June 2027.

If the player refuses to sign a new deal, Atalanta may agree to Milan's offer for fear of his market value dropping. For now, the "Rossoneri" aim to strengthen their position in the Scudetto race by completing this transfer.

Ederson has proven himself as one of the most reliable and dynamic midfielders in Serie A over the past seasons. His activity in the center of the pitch and defensive contributions fit perfectly with Ruben Amorim's aggressive style of play. Official negotiations regarding the offer are expected to reach the next stage soon.

MilanAtalantaRuben AmorimEdersonTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pedro Porro looks to France with confidence: “Everything is in our hands”Pedro Porro looks to France with confidence: “Everything is in our hands”Today, 00:48Uzbekistan lost, but surprised with one statistic at the 2026 World Cup...Uzbekistan lost, but surprised with one statistic at the 2026 World Cup...Today, 00:44Barcelona announces the signing of young Ecuadorian talent Josue CaicedoBarcelona announces the signing of young Ecuadorian talent Josue CaicedoToday, 00:16Rodri ahead of World Cup semi-final: Spain is capable of beating FranceRodri ahead of World Cup semi-final: Spain is capable of beating FranceYesterday, 23:59Bayern Munich joins the race for Barcelona defender Jules KoundeBayern Munich joins the race for Barcelona defender Jules KoundeYesterday, 23:51Deschamps calls Spain the favorite: who is under pressure before the semifinal?Deschamps calls Spain the favorite: who is under pressure before the semifinal?Yesterday, 23:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret