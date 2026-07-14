Ruben Amorim wants to bring Ederson to Milan: Manchester United transfer collapses

Italian club Milan has begun strengthening its squad under new head coach Ruben Amorim. It has been revealed that the "Rossoneri" are aiming to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson. This transfer move emerged after negotiations with Manchester United stalled in the final stages, according to Goal.com reports.

The 27-year-old Brazilian footballer was long expected to move to the English Premier League. However, according to Goal.com, Ederson's deal with Manchester United unexpectedly collapsed. Despite the player having already undergone a medical examination, the parties failed to reach an agreement in the final stages.

Ruben Amorim's "dream" player

Milan's new manager, Ruben Amorim, considers Ederson the ideal candidate to occupy a central role in his tactical schemes. The Portuguese specialist sees the player, who has adapted to Serie A and is showing consistent performance, as the team's new anchor.

According to Calciomercato, the Milan management has already contacted Atalanta and begun exploring transfer terms. Amorim has instructed the club to focus on players with experience in the Italian league as he reshapes the squad.

Transfer fee and negotiation process

Currently, the Bergamo club is demanding at least 50 million euros for their leader. Although Atalanta is known as a club that does not yield easily in negotiations, Ederson's contract situation could work in Milan's favor. The player's current contract runs until June 2027.

If the player refuses to sign a new deal, Atalanta may agree to Milan's offer for fear of his market value dropping. For now, the "Rossoneri" aim to strengthen their position in the Scudetto race by completing this transfer.

Ederson has proven himself as one of the most reliable and dynamic midfielders in Serie A over the past seasons. His activity in the center of the pitch and defensive contributions fit perfectly with Ruben Amorim's aggressive style of play. Official negotiations regarding the offer are expected to reach the next stage soon.