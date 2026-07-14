Pedro Porro looks to France with confidence: “Everything is in our hands”

·33·Sport
Pedro Porro looks to France with confidence: “Everything is in our hands”

The Spanish national team is feeling confident ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, speaking about the match against France, acknowledged the opponent's strength but emphasized that Spain is also one of the best teams in the world.

“We are also one of the best teams in the world”

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Pedro Porro said he respects France, but Spain must believe in its own strength.

“I think they respect us just as much as we respect them. We need to focus only on our own game. After all, we are also one of the best teams in the world,” said Porro.

He believes the most important task for Spain in the semi-final is to impose their own style and prevent France from showing their best football.

36-game unbeaten streak

Porro also highlighted Spain's recent results. He noted that the team has been unbeaten for 36 matches.

This figure speaks volumes about the current state of the Spaniards. Stability, ball control, team cohesion, and sticking to their style even under pressure have become Spain's main weapons.

That is why when Porro says “everything is in our hands,” it is not just a motivational phrase. Spain has truly reached a level where they can force their game upon any opponent.

Recent matches against France provide confidence

Spain has won the last two matches against France. This could give Porro and his teammates extra confidence.

However, the defender also understands well that a semi-final cannot be measured by previous results.

“We have beaten France in the last two meetings, but every game is unique. We know very well that they have high-level players,” he said.

The mood in the Spanish camp is clear: there is confidence, but no complacency.

Perfection is needed to stop France

According to Porro, to defeat France, almost everything must be executed perfectly.

This is a very accurate assessment, because France has players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, who can change the game in an instant.

The main plan for Spain could be as follows:

Task

Why is it important?

Maintain ball control

Minimize France's fast breaks

Close the flanks

Do not give space to Mbappé and Dembélé

Dominance in midfield

So that Spain dictates the tempo of the game

Reduce errors

France can capitalize on every opportunity

Stick to their style

Spain's main strength lies in their team mechanism

In the semi-final, even a “half-mistake” can lead to a big scoreline. Football at this stage is unforgiving.

Clash of two styles

The match between France and Spain is not just a battle between two strong national teams. It will also be a clash of two different football philosophies.

Spain strives to control the ball, move the opponent, and dictate the game through midfield. France is dangerous with fast counter-attacks, individual skill, and composure in big games.

Simply put, Spain wants to turn off the Wi-Fi, while France can score a goal even with a single “mobile hotspot.”

A big test for Porro too

For Pedro Porro, this match is also personally important. In a semi-final of this level against France, every decision by the defenders will be decisive.

As a full-back, he can play an important role not only in defense but also in joining the attack. However, pushing too far forward against France's fast players is also dangerous.

Therefore, balance will be the key for Porro and the Spanish defense.

Intrigue intensifies before the semi-final

Porro said he respects France, but did not hide that Spain is afraid of no one. The 36-game unbeaten streak, victories in recent head-to-head matches, and the team's current confident state give the Spaniards great morale.

But France is no ordinary opponent. This team can secure a ticket to the final from a half-chance.

Now the main question is: can Spain impose their game on France, or will Deschamps' men put an end to the Spanish streak?

Pedro PorroSpainFranceTottenhamMundo Deportivo
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ruben Amorim wants to bring Ederson to Milan: Manchester United transfer collapsesRuben Amorim wants to bring Ederson to Milan: Manchester United transfer collapsesToday, 01:13Uzbekistan lost, but surprised with one statistic at the 2026 World Cup...Uzbekistan lost, but surprised with one statistic at the 2026 World Cup...Today, 00:44Barcelona announces the signing of young Ecuadorian talent Josue CaicedoBarcelona announces the signing of young Ecuadorian talent Josue CaicedoToday, 00:16Rodri ahead of World Cup semi-final: Spain is capable of beating FranceRodri ahead of World Cup semi-final: Spain is capable of beating FranceYesterday, 23:59Bayern Munich joins the race for Barcelona defender Jules KoundeBayern Munich joins the race for Barcelona defender Jules KoundeYesterday, 23:51Deschamps calls Spain the favorite: who is under pressure before the semifinal?Deschamps calls Spain the favorite: who is under pressure before the semifinal?Yesterday, 23:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret