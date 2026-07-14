Pedro Porro looks to France with confidence: “Everything is in our hands”

The Spanish national team is feeling confident ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro, speaking about the match against France, acknowledged the opponent's strength but emphasized that Spain is also one of the best teams in the world.

“We are also one of the best teams in the world”

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Pedro Porro said he respects France, but Spain must believe in its own strength.

“I think they respect us just as much as we respect them. We need to focus only on our own game. After all, we are also one of the best teams in the world,” said Porro.

He believes the most important task for Spain in the semi-final is to impose their own style and prevent France from showing their best football.

36-game unbeaten streak

Porro also highlighted Spain's recent results. He noted that the team has been unbeaten for 36 matches.

This figure speaks volumes about the current state of the Spaniards. Stability, ball control, team cohesion, and sticking to their style even under pressure have become Spain's main weapons.

That is why when Porro says “everything is in our hands,” it is not just a motivational phrase. Spain has truly reached a level where they can force their game upon any opponent.

Recent matches against France provide confidence

Spain has won the last two matches against France. This could give Porro and his teammates extra confidence.

However, the defender also understands well that a semi-final cannot be measured by previous results.

“We have beaten France in the last two meetings, but every game is unique. We know very well that they have high-level players,” he said.

The mood in the Spanish camp is clear: there is confidence, but no complacency.

Perfection is needed to stop France

According to Porro, to defeat France, almost everything must be executed perfectly.

This is a very accurate assessment, because France has players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, who can change the game in an instant.

The main plan for Spain could be as follows:

Task Why is it important? Maintain ball control Minimize France's fast breaks Close the flanks Do not give space to Mbappé and Dembélé Dominance in midfield So that Spain dictates the tempo of the game Reduce errors France can capitalize on every opportunity Stick to their style Spain's main strength lies in their team mechanism

In the semi-final, even a “half-mistake” can lead to a big scoreline. Football at this stage is unforgiving.

Clash of two styles

The match between France and Spain is not just a battle between two strong national teams. It will also be a clash of two different football philosophies.

Spain strives to control the ball, move the opponent, and dictate the game through midfield. France is dangerous with fast counter-attacks, individual skill, and composure in big games.

Simply put, Spain wants to turn off the Wi-Fi, while France can score a goal even with a single “mobile hotspot.”

A big test for Porro too

For Pedro Porro, this match is also personally important. In a semi-final of this level against France, every decision by the defenders will be decisive.

As a full-back, he can play an important role not only in defense but also in joining the attack. However, pushing too far forward against France's fast players is also dangerous.

Therefore, balance will be the key for Porro and the Spanish defense.

Intrigue intensifies before the semi-final

Porro said he respects France, but did not hide that Spain is afraid of no one. The 36-game unbeaten streak, victories in recent head-to-head matches, and the team's current confident state give the Spaniards great morale.

But France is no ordinary opponent. This team can secure a ticket to the final from a half-chance.

Now the main question is: can Spain impose their game on France, or will Deschamps' men put an end to the Spanish streak?