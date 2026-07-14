SpaceX Towards a New Milestone: Next Starship Flight Approved

·26·Technology
SpaceX Towards a New Milestone: Next Starship Flight Approved

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has secured a crucial permit for the next test flight of its most powerful rocket system, Starship. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially concluded its investigation into the malfunctions that occurred during the 12th test flight. This decision opens new doors for Starship, one of the largest projects in the conquest of space. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As a reminder, the 12th test flight in May ended in an unexpected explosion. According to the FAA report, the incident caused no harm to public health or property. Investigations conducted by SpaceX specialists and approved under government oversight identified the root causes of the accident.

Technical Malfunctions and Solutions

According to expert conclusions, two main factors caused the Super Heavy booster failure. First, the engine system components were subjected to excessive heat during the rocket's ascent. Second, errors were found in the settings of the engine's emergency warning system. These flaws caused system interruptions in the final stage of the flight.

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX has developed four key corrective measures to address these issues. These include technical processes such as hardware improvements and software updates. The FAA deemed these measures sufficient and granted the company permission for the next launch, provided all flight license requirements are met.

When will the flight take place?

SpaceX is currently in intense preparation for the Starship Flight 13 mission. The company has already released high-quality photos and videos of the Super Heavy V3 first stage static fire tests. These tests are a critical milestone in verifying the stability of the new generation engines.

According to plans announced by the company, the 13th test flight could take place as early as July 16 of this year. This is expected to be another exciting spectacle for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan and around the world. The success of the Starship project will serve as a foundation for future lunar exploration and humanity's first steps on Mars.

It is worth noting that Starship is currently the tallest and most powerful rocket system in the world. Its full reusability is expected to significantly reduce the costs of transporting cargo into space. This agreement between SpaceX and the FAA is significant in maintaining the balance between safety and innovation in the private space industry.

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