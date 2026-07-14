Barcelona announces the signing of young Ecuadorian talent Josue Caicedo

The Catalan Barcelona club has officially completed the signing of 18-year-old Ecuadorian defender Josue Caicedo, continuing its active scouting efforts in the South American market. According to the club's press office, the talented player joins on loan from LDU Quito. This deal is part of the club's strategy to build a foundation for the future. This is reported by Goal.com .

Under the agreement between the Catalans and LDU Quito, Caicedo will play for Barcelona Atlètic (the club's reserve team) during the 2026/27 season. The contract includes a purchase option at the end of the season. If the young defender proves himself in his debut season in Spain, he could become a member of the first team.

Modern full-back and tactical advantage

Josue Caicedo is described as an "attacking profile" defender who fully meets the demands of modern football. His physicality and explosive speed can cause serious problems for opponents on the left flank. In particular, his ability to join the attack and create numerical superiority near the opponent's penalty area caught the attention ofscouts.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively confirmed this deal, noting that the player's adventure in European football has begun. Caicedo will now gain experience in the Segunda Federación under the guidance of Juliano Belletti. The coaching staff led by Belletti will work on adapting the young Ecuadorian's technical potential to La Masia traditions.

Caicedo's talent first became evident during the U-20 Copa Libertadores tournament. His universal qualities, not only in defense but also in attacking movements, left a great impression on the Catalan specialists. The club's management believes his physical attributes are sufficient to reach the first-team level in the future.

Great experience and continental debut

Although he has just turned 18, Caicedo already has some experience in professional football. He has already made 8 official appearances for the LDU Quito first team. 7 of these were in the Ecuadorian domestic league. Most importantly, he made his international debut in South America's most prestigious tournament, the Copa Libertadores, against Always Ready.

This transfer is a logical continuation of Barcelona's policy in recent years of bringing in young talents from South America, such as Ronald Araujo, and turning them into world-class stars. Now, Josue Caicedo must prove his potential in one of Europe's strongest academies.