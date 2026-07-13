Bayern Munich joins the race for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

German club Bayern Munich is taking serious steps to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as they look to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season. The Munich side views the French defender as a key target following his reliable performances on the international stage. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to BILD, Bayern's management has been in contact with the player's entourage in recent days to discuss the possibility of a move to the Allianz Arena. The German giants are exploring the defender's contract terms and his willingness to leave the Catalan capital.

The player's stance and the Hansi Flick factor

Although the Munich club's interest is high, sources close to the player suggest that Jules Kounde currently prefers to stay at Barcelona. The defender is determined to prove his worth under new head coach Hansi Flick and cement his place in the starting XI.

No official negotiations have begun between the clubs yet. However, it is reported that Barcelona's management has removed Kounde from the "untouchable" list. Due to financial difficulties at the club, the Catalans are prepared to consider a transfer if a suitable offer arrives.

Transfer history and competition

Last August, Barcelona extended the player's contract until 2030 to protect him from interest from clubs like Manchester City. Pep Guardiola had long wanted to see the French defender in his squad, but the Catalans refused at the time.

Jules Kounde emerged as one of the most consistent players for the France national team during the 2026 World Cup cycle. In Didier Deschamps' side, he has been solidifying the defense alongside William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. This consistency is exactly what caught the attention of Bayern's scouts.

Now, Barcelona's management faces a difficult choice: sell the player for a significant fee or leverage his excellent international form for the club's benefit. The Munich side is expected to keep up the pressure until the end of the transfer window.