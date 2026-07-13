Record in Sony PlayStation history: Enthusiast increases console RAM by 8 times

A true technological revolution has occurred in the world of retro gaming: an engineer and enthusiast known as TunerTom has pushed the capabilities of the original Sony PlayStation console to unimaginable levels. He managed to increase the device's standard 2 MB of RAM to 16 MB. This is not just a technical feat, but a unique experiment that reveals the hidden potential of a legendary 30-year-old platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this modification differs fundamentally from previous attempts. Previously, other experts had expanded the memory to 8 MB, but TunerTom studied the operating principles of arcade systems based on the PlayStation architecture and concluded that the processor is capable of handling data streams of up to 16 MB. This discovery prompted major changes to the console's hardware.

Complex engineering solution

From a technical standpoint, the process was highly complex. The author removed the four standard 512 KB EDO DRAM chips from the PU-18 motherboard. In their place, eight 2 MB chips taken from old computer memory modules were installed. Due to space constraints, some chips were placed directly on the board, while others were stacked on top in a "multi-layer" fashion.

To ensure the device's stability, a special QSB (Quick Solder Board) was used to connect additional logic circuits. As a result of this complex "operation," the console successfully booted, and the system fully recognized the expanded memory capacity. Such modifications were usually considered only theoretically possible, but have now been proven in practice.

Practical results and limitations

Although the experiment was successful, its practical application is currently limited. The fact is that the vast majority of games released for the PlayStation were programmed specifically for 2 MB of memory. Therefore, despite the increased memory, no significant changes are visible in most classic titles. It was even observed that some games, such as Final Fantasy IX, began to run unstably on this non-standard configuration.

Nevertheless, this modification opens new doors for future game modders. Games with special patches written for 8 MB of memory may load slightly faster and have more stable frame rates on this system. Most importantly, this project showed that the technical limits of retro consoles have not yet been fully explored and that new heights can be reached by enthusiasts.

This news is naturally interesting for retro-tech fans in Uzbekistan as well. Given that the PlayStation was the most popular console in our country at the time, such experiments in giving old devices a second life and modernizing their hardware are excellent examples of technical creativity.