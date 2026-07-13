Rodri ahead of World Cup semi-final: Spain is capable of beating France

Spain captain Rodri has expressed high confidence in his team ahead of the World Cup semi-final in Dallas. The Manchester City midfielder believes the "Red Fury" can defeat the reigning runners-up and reach their first global final since 2010. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri emphasized that he is not intimidated by facing France, who are considered one of the tournament's main favorites. Ahead of the clash at AT&T Stadium, he recalled Spain's previous victories over Didier Deschamps' side. Rodri noted that these results prove his team's high level.

"France is one of the strongest and most in-form teams in this competition, but so is Spain. We can beat them, we have shown that in Euro 2024 and the Nations League," the captain explained. According to ixbt.com, beating France has become a habit for Rodri.

Historical dominance and the coach factor

Rodri was part of the squad that defeated the French in the semi-finals of the 2015 U-19 European Championship. He specifically praised the stability of the system under Luis de la Fuente. "Luis de la Fuente hasn't changed at all. He started building the foundation for all the successes we see today back then," the player says.

While many expect a repeat of last year's 5-4 thriller, Rodri predicts a much tighter and more cautious game this time. In his opinion, World Cup matches have a unique character, and teams will try to avoid mistakes.

Lamine Yamal and emotional control

An important part of Spain's tactical plan involves 19-year-old talent Lamine Yamal . However, Rodri has urged his young teammate to control his emotions. He says the young star is sometimes too eager to prove himself and gets carried away.

"He is a very important and intelligent player for us, both with and without the ball. But he is only 19, and at certain moments in the game, we need to calm him down," Rodri admitted. Although the Barcelona product has not yet scored in this tournament, the team leaders fully support him and consider him a role model.

This confidence in the Spanish camp has not gone unnoticed by their opponents. Real Madrid defender Ibrahima Konate stated that the French national team will maintain humility and ignore external pressure. Nevertheless, Spain, led by Rodri, is close to repeating its historical success.