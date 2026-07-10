Erling Haaland puts pressure on England: Norway are underdogs ahead of the quarter-finals

Ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals, Norway national team and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has made a surprising statement. Despite his team's impressive results, he considers England the clear favorite in the upcoming match. According to Haaland, all the pressure and the obligation to win fall squarely on Thomas Tuchel's side. This is reported by Goal.com.

The Norway national team became one of the biggest surprises of the tournament after their victory over Brazil. However, in an interview with NRK, Erling Haaland downplayed his team's chances and preferred to remain cautious. According to him, Norway's probability of winning is very low, and the public should focus all their attention on the English.

Clash between club teammates

This match also has a personal character for Erling Haaland. He will face his Manchester City teammates John Stones and Marc Guehi on the pitch. The striker noted that it feels a bit strange to play against his closest friends, but emphasized that this is a normal occurrence in professional football.

"It feels a bit strange. You don't spend as much time with anyone else in your life as you do with them. I've been working with Marc Guehi and John Stones for years, so this game has special significance," the striker added in an interview with Nettavisen.

Physical condition and preparation secrets

Norway's success largely depends on the health and physical condition of their main star, Erling Haaland. Despite the grueling tournament schedule, the striker admitted that he feels excellent and credited both his club and national team coaches for this. According to him, he has learned to better understand his body in recent years.

Haaland expressed gratitude to Stale Solbakken and the Manchester City coaching staff, stating that playing many matches is not just about movement on the pitch, but an art of special preparation for the game. "I know my body, and the fact that injuries are avoiding me is a good sign," said the Norwegian goalscorer.

Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting this quarter-final clash. Although Erling Haaland is trying to shift the pressure onto his opponent, Norway's disciplined play is expected to be a serious obstacle for England. This match, taking place in Miami, will determine who secures a spot in the semi-finals.