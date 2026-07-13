A Test Period for Florian Wirtz: Can the Liverpool Star Justify His £116 Million Price Tag

Florian Wirtz, one of Liverpool's record signings, had a debut season in England that fell well short of expectations. The German playmaker, who moved to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million, failed to make an impact not only at the club level but also during the 2026 World Cup. Now, experts and fans expect a dramatic turnaround from the young star next season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with GOAL, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy discussed Wirtz's situation, emphasizing that the 2026-27 season will be decisive for the player. According to Murphy, recording at least 10 goals and 10 assists is the "minimum requirement" for a player bought for such a high fee. Otherwise, his transfer could easily be considered a failure.

Transfer pressure and the adaptation process

When Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool, he held the status of the most expensive player in British football history. Although his teammate Alexander Isak later surpassed him in this regard, the pressure on the 23-year-old German has not diminished. These major acquisitions made during the Arne Slot era did not fully justify themselves last season.

Wirtz, who celebrated a title in the German Bundesliga and was recognized as one of Europe's most talented midfielders, managed only 7 goals and 7 assists in the English Premier League. These figures do not match his transfer fee or potential. According to Murphy, the team's transition period and the difficulties of adapting to a new environment negatively affected his performance.

World Cup disappointment and a new coach

Wirtz's misfortunes were not limited to the club level. Playing for the German national team at the 2026 World Cup, the player was forced to leave the tournament in the Round of 16. The defeat against Paraguay was a real blow for German fans, and Wirtz failed to showcase his best qualities in that match as well.

Now, Liverpool is stepping into a new era. The team has been placed under the management of Spanish coach Andoni Iraola. In the new manager's system, Wirtz is expected to serve as the primary playmaker. Murphy noted that there is no room for excuses now: "He showed flashes of his skill in the middle of the season, but that is not enough. He must now display his best game, because Liverpool needs leaders to win."

The Merseysiders aim to compete for both the English title and the Champions League next season. To achieve this, expensive performers like Florian Wirtz are required to play up to their price tag. Fans are pinning their hopes on the German talent becoming a true "Liverpool star" in the 2026-27 season.