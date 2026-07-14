Khiara Keating rejects Manchester City contract and joins Liverpool

·0·Sport
Khiara Keating rejects Manchester City contract and joins Liverpool

England women's national team goalkeeper Khiara Keating has made a major career move. The talented shot-stopper rejected a new contract offer from Manchester City and joined Liverpool as a free agent. This transfer is of strategic importance for the Merseyside club and is expected to significantly strengthen their goalkeeping department, according to Goal.com reports.

According to BBC Sport, 22-year-old Keating has signed a three-year contract with Liverpool and will wear the number 12 shirt for her new team. For the player, who had been in the Manchester City academy since the age of 11, the decision was not easy, but losing her place in the starting lineup in recent seasons forced her to leave the club.

The fight for the starting spot and the World Cup dream

Keating became the youngest goalkeeper to win the Golden Glove in the Women's Super League (WSL) during the 2023-24 season. However, after the arrival of manager Gareth Taylor at Manchester City, her playing time decreased significantly. Last season, she made only four appearances, which negatively affected her position in the national team.

Ahead of next year's Women's World Cup, Khiara Keating is eager to secure regular playing time. In an interview with GOAL, she admitted how difficult it was to remain on the bench. The prospect of reuniting with manager Gareth Taylor (under whom she made her Manchester City debut) played a crucial role in the player's decision.

This transfer is a major boost for Liverpool. The team had signed Swedish goalkeeper Jennifer Falk on loan in January, but no agreement was reached on a permanent deal at the end of the season. Acquiring Keating for free is being hailed as one of the Merseyside club's most successful moves in the transfer market.

Upon joining her new team, Keating emphasized that Liverpool's global reputation and the club's future projects attracted her. "Liverpool is a massive club, and their women's team is striving for greatness. Their style of play suits me and my position," the goalkeeper added.

LiverpoolManchester CityKhiara KeatingWomen's FootballTransfers
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