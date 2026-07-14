New retro-style landline phone for children introduced

·64·Technology
New retro-style landline phone for children introduced

In a world where children's dependence on gadgets is becoming a global problem, Pinwheel has come up with an unexpected solution. The company has unveiled the Pinwheel Home, a landline phone designed for school-age children that features a retro aesthetic. This gadget allows children to communicate without the harmful effects of smartphones. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported by.

The Pinwheel Home is designed for children aged 5 to 10, serving as an intermediate step before transitioning to smartphones. The main feature of the device is that it lacks social media, games, or endless video content. It is designed solely for voice calls, aiming to encourage children to engage in meaningful and live communication.

Safety and parental control

Although the device has the appearance of a classic landline phone, it operates on modern technology. The phone connects to a Wi-Fi network rather than a traditional landline. Parents can fully control the device through the dedicated Caregiver Portal app. This system offers the following features:

  • Creating a list of approved contacts only;
  • Automatic blocking of unknown numbers, spam, and robocalls;
  • Setting specific schedules and time limits for calls;
  • Using speed dial and voicemail functions.
Pinwheel representatives state that this device fosters a sense of independence in children. They no longer need to ask for their parents' smartphones to talk to friends or grandparents. This, in turn, teaches children the culture of digital communication from an early age.

Screen time and developmental issues

According to ixbt.com, the popularity of such devices is not accidental. Recent studies prove that long periods of screen time negatively affect children's emotional and social development. In particular, researchers at the University of Georgia found that children who spend a lot of time on social media experience slower vocabulary development and difficulties with pronunciation.

Currently, Pinwheel Home is offered in two models. The simpler model, called Spark, costs $68 and comes in four colors. The Classic model costs $79 and is equipped with a real retro handset and various stickers. In the future, the company plans to integrate this device with its smartwatches.

The issue of child safety and limiting their internet activity is also becoming relevant in the Uzbekistan market. Devices like Pinwheel can be a convenient alternative for parents to provide safe communication for their children without completely cutting them off from modern technology.

PinwheelSmartphoneTechnologyChildrenGadget
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei returns to the global market: Pura 90s Pro Max flagship officially unveiledHuawei returns to the global market: Pura 90s Pro Max flagship officially unveiledToday, 15:26News for WhatsApp users: Personal cloud storage to be created on iOS and AndroidNews for WhatsApp users: Personal cloud storage to be created on iOS and AndroidToday, 14:55Huawei unveils new Pura 90s Pro Max and Pura 90s Pro 5G flagshipsHuawei unveils new Pura 90s Pro Max and Pura 90s Pro 5G flagshipsToday, 14:26Bosch launches first semiconductor production in the USABosch launches first semiconductor production in the USAToday, 13:54Huawei takes the lead in the Chinese smartphone market: Samsung and Xiaomi left behindHuawei takes the lead in the Chinese smartphone market: Samsung and Xiaomi left behindToday, 13:22Issue with Telegram links: t.me domain stops working in browsersIssue with Telegram links: t.me domain stops working in browsersToday, 12:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures