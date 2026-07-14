New retro-style landline phone for children introduced

In a world where children's dependence on gadgets is becoming a global problem, Pinwheel has come up with an unexpected solution. The company has unveiled the Pinwheel Home, a landline phone designed for school-age children that features a retro aesthetic. This gadget allows children to communicate without the harmful effects of smartphones. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported by.

The Pinwheel Home is designed for children aged 5 to 10, serving as an intermediate step before transitioning to smartphones. The main feature of the device is that it lacks social media, games, or endless video content. It is designed solely for voice calls, aiming to encourage children to engage in meaningful and live communication.

Safety and parental control

Although the device has the appearance of a classic landline phone, it operates on modern technology. The phone connects to a Wi-Fi network rather than a traditional landline. Parents can fully control the device through the dedicated Caregiver Portal app. This system offers the following features:

Creating a list of approved contacts only;

Automatic blocking of unknown numbers, spam, and robocalls;

Setting specific schedules and time limits for calls;

Using speed dial and voicemail functions.

Pinwheel representatives state that this device fosters a sense of independence in children. They no longer need to ask for their parents' smartphones to talk to friends or grandparents. This, in turn, teaches children the culture of digital communication from an early age.

Screen time and developmental issues

According to ixbt.com, the popularity of such devices is not accidental. Recent studies prove that long periods of screen time negatively affect children's emotional and social development. In particular, researchers at the University of Georgia found that children who spend a lot of time on social media experience slower vocabulary development and difficulties with pronunciation.

Currently, Pinwheel Home is offered in two models. The simpler model, called Spark, costs $68 and comes in four colors. The Classic model costs $79 and is equipped with a real retro handset and various stickers. In the future, the company plans to integrate this device with its smartwatches.

The issue of child safety and limiting their internet activity is also becoming relevant in the Uzbekistan market. Devices like Pinwheel can be a convenient alternative for parents to provide safe communication for their children without completely cutting them off from modern technology.