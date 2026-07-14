Lionel Messi vs. England: Nico O'Reilly looks forward to the clash against the legend

·24·Sport
Lionel Messi vs. England: Nico O'Reilly looks forward to the clash against the legend

The World Cup semi-final match between England and Argentina is the focus of the football world. This clash is generating great interest not only as a meeting of two giants, but also as a duel between young talents and experienced legends. In particular, Manchester City's young midfielder Nico O'Reilly highly valued the opportunity to face one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi, on the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Nico O'Reilly considers this match one of the most important events of his career. The young player called playing against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." He emphasized that despite being in the final stage of his career, Messi remains the most dangerous player in the world.

Messi on the verge of records

Lionel Messi arrived at this tournament in phenomenal form. The Argentina captain started the competition by scoring a hat-trick against Algeria. With this result, he broke the record of 16 goals in World Cups set by Miroslav Klose. Currently, the 39-year-old forward has 8 goals in this tournament alone, bringing his total World Cup goal tally to 21.

At the moment, Messi is tied with France's Kylian Mbappé in the top scorer race. In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, O'Reilly said: "I can't wait for this game. Messi is the best player to ever step onto a football pitch for me. It is a great honor for me to face such a challenge."

Is it a mistake to focus only on one player?

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has warned his teammates. He believes that focusing solely on stopping Lionel Messi could cost the "Three Lions" dearly. Argentina has many other world-class stars besides Messi who can decide the outcome of a match.

"We know how good Messi is, but Argentina is also very dangerous as a whole team. We shouldn't rely on stopping just one person. Lionel Scaloni has other skilled players at his disposal. We need to analyze the opponent's strengths and weaknesses and stick to the overall plan," added Pickford.

This semi-final is important not only for a place in the final but also in terms of generational change and opening new chapters in football history. English fans are eagerly waiting to see how their team's young stars will resist Messi's experience.

FootballWorld CupLionel MessiEnglandArgentina
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