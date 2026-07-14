Claude Makelele recommends Michael Olise transfer to Real Madrid president

·37·Sport
Claude Makelele recommends Michael Olise transfer to Real Madrid president

It has been revealed that former Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele advised club president Florentino Perez to focus on signing Michael Olise. The French winger, currently shining at Bayern Munich, is earning praise from experts for his playing style and impact on the pitch. According to Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Marca, Makelele disclosed that he discussed this very topic with Florentino Perez. He believes that if the Madrid club has the budget to make only one major signing in the future, it should be Michael Olise. The former player highly praised the young talent's game.

Impact at the level of Lionel Messi

Makelele compared the creativity Michael Olise displays on the pitch to the legendary Lionel Messi. He emphasized that Olise has the ability to make unexpected decisions at any second when on the ball—a trait that is rare in modern football and excites fans.

"Olise brings the joy back to watching football. He demonstrates the freedom, talent, and efficiency we saw when we were kids. When he is not on the pitch, his absence is immediately felt. Stars like Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele know well that Michael Olise can see spaces that others cannot," says Makelele.

On comparisons with Jude Bellingham

Although Michael Olise and Jude Bellingham are currently considered the brightest young stars in European football, Makelele did not want to compare them. He believes that every player has their own path and comparing them is the wrong approach.

"Jude Bellingham or Michael Olise? Let each of them speak through their results. I never compare the greats. Comparing Pele to subsequent generations or Maradona to others never ends. Each has their own era and their own place," the former midfielder added.

Recall that Michael Olise moved from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich last summer. He quickly became a key player for both the Munich club and the France national team. While a transfer to Real Madrid has not been officially confirmed, recommendations from influential figures like Makelele could impact the club's transfer policy.

Real MadridMichael OliseClaude MakeleleBayern MunichTransfers
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